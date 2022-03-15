WoW patch makes Sepulcher of the First Ones raid easier

World of Warcraft has a new patch that makes the new Sepulcher of the First Ones raid easier to manage. Alongside some bug fixes, Blizzard Entertainment has nerfed some of the boss encounters, too.

Halondrus the Reclaimer sees the most changes in the update. The mech’s health has been reduced by 10% on the Mythic difficulty, while Planetcracker Beams and Seismic Tremors will now appear in more consistent locations. Skolex should be a smoother fight, too, as Blizzard has fixed a targeting issue on the Heroic and Mythic difficulties that was overly punishing towards pets. The Rend tooltip now displays the correct information, which certainly helps.

Elsewhere, you’ve got fixes for the Lords of Dread, Rygelon, and Vigilant Guardian encounters. The release location after the Jailer encounter has also been moved closer to the boss. Finally, Anduin Wrynn’s Grim Reflections spell is now immune to the effects of Wicked Star for five seconds, while Befouled Barrier is no longer an issue for pets or guardians.

The WoW patch also includes some nerfs for Tazavesh dungeons. Hylbrande and the Vault Purifier’s health has been reduced by 5% and 30% respectively in Hylbrande. Meanwhile, the Myza’s Oasis encounter in Streets of Wonder should be far less chaotic.

You can find the full patch notes here if you fancy reading them. For more of the best MMORPGs on PC, you can follow that link.