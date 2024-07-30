The run up to an expansion launch in World of Warcraft has historically been a time of excitement. New changes are previewed, systems are implemented, and the community gets ready to take its next steps into unexplored adventures. Traditionally an event will also kick off and The War Within is no exception. The Radiant Echoes event is now live in the game and it gives players a chance to earn new rewards and experience some bosses from years past, but it’s got one critical problem.

Players in World of Warcraft who’ve hit level 70 will receive a call to arms sending them to perennial player hub Dalaran. From there they’ll do a short quest which will open up the Radiant Echoes event, which sends them to several different zones in the MMORPG to fight enemies and hunt down bosses. It’s that last part, which occurs during the third phase of the event, which is causing a bit of a rub with the community right now.

Once enough enemies are killed in a zone a boss spawns that will net players a hefty amount of the new currency, Residual Memories, when downed. The problem is that once a boss is dead it won’t respawn until the next time the event restarts in that area – which is currently incurring a 90 minute wait in between fights. As a result, if players miss the fight even by a small amount, they’ll have to hang around for a long while until they get another chance.

Defeating bosses isn’t the only way to earn Residual Memories during the event, but with rewards costing in the thousands and bosses netting you only 500, it’s definitely the most optimal route to take. Normal mobs only offer one Residual Memory each with Elites giving five so if you’re trying to earn enough for that Remembered Golden Gryphon, you’ll be doing a lot of grinding.

That said, this should be a temporary problem as in future weeks the timer for the event will reduce considerably. By the end of the event it may be possible to nearly constantly grind bosses earning all the memories players may need. Even though the rough edges look to be ground off as the event progresses, it’s a tough start for many players who have been keenly anticipating the next expansion.

This all comes on top of recent issues affecting the game following the launch of the pre-expansion patch, resulting in a few blemishes affecting the MMO prior to the WoW The War Within release date.

The Radiant Echoes event is active now in World of Warcraft and runs until Monday August 26. If you’d like to learn more, you can head over to the official site for the complete rundown.

