World of Warcraft private server Project Ascension confirms shutdown in "mutual agreement" with Blizzard

The Project Ascension team confirms its World of Warcraft realms will be shut down in early September, following an agreement with Blizzard.

Another of the biggest World of Warcraft private server networks is no more. The team behind Project Ascension, which offers a wide range of customized ways to play the MMORPG, has confirmed that it will be shutting down all of its "emulated WoW realms" just one week from now. The move comes in the wake of closures for other third-party alternatives including Turtle WoW and Stormforge, and Ascension project lead 'Dutch' states that this is part of a "mutual agreement" reached between the team and Blizzard.

Project Ascension first started life in 2016, and currently provides a varied selection of different third-party servers where players can dip into old or alternative versions of World of Warcraft. The main focus is on Vanilla WoW, Wrath of the Lich King, and Burning Crusade, but Ascension's other big hook is its 'classless' approach to the MMO, which lets you freely build your character using abilities and talents from across all classes.

If you favor a little more structure, its most recent project, Conquest of Azeroth, introduces 21 "completely new, custom classes derived from Warcraft lore," each with three specializations of their own. Conversely, for those who have trouble dealing with too much choice, Ascension's alternative servers include a 'wildcard' realm where you're offered random selections of abilities to pick from. Now, however, all of those experiences are set to come to an end.

"It has been almost 10 years since Ascension emulated WoW realms began, and the final chapter of this particular journey is coming to an end," Dutch writes in a post to the game's official Discord server. They confirm that "all of Ascension's emulated WoW realms will shut down" on Saturday September 4, 2026 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, which equates to Sunday September 5 at 3am BST / 4am CEST in Europe.

Dutch explains, "The following is a part of Ascension's and Blizzard's mutual agreement." The team states that support for its existing realms will continue to stay active "until the very last day of shutdown," with any remaining content on the timeline released during the coming week. Once the deadline arrives, "All the WoW-related content will be removed from the website and all of the Ascension social media."

As for what comes next, the Ascension team says that "all development will fully shift to focus on something new, unrelated to WoW or any Blizzard game." Its official website and social media platforms, along with the Ascension launcher, will be adapted for this next project. "Thank you for being a part of this unforgettable journey," Dutch concludes.

Earlier this year, Blizzard reached a settlement with Turtle WoW's developers following a lengthy legal battle, with that team since confirming plans to begin work on a new, original MMO. Since then, Blizzard has seemingly been targeting other third-party offerings. Another private server group, Stormforge, announced its closure in April after coming to an agreement with the World of Warcraft developer.