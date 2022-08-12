WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2.7 lets you make bank while AFK

As all eyes turn to World of Warcraft Dragonflight, WoW Shadowlands has been left to its own devices, tiding players over until they get their hands on the MMORPG‘s next expansion. Patch 9.2.7 is relatively slim, but changes up how the auction house works, and makes the UI a little more accessible. Here are the full 9.2.7 patch notes.

With both WoW Dragonflight and World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic on the horizon, the ongoing Shadowlands saga has been left out in the cold, bringing the tale to a somewhat anticlimactic end.

Blizzard are continuing with their updates to the current chapter of the Warcraft story, however, and have released patch 9.2.7 to keep players occupied until they can finally dive into the spectacular world of the Dragon Isles.

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2.7 largely focuses on the Auction House, as well as the game’s UI. While the changes don’t look too substantial on paper, for those who love a good bidding session they’ll make all the difference.

WoW Shadowlands Auction House changes

The main thrust of the new update is the changes to the auction house, which joins the WoW Companion app for the first time. This allows you to continue your auctioning even when you’re AFK, meaning you’ll be able to maximise your profits or, alternatively, score that one item you’ve been bidding on for days.

Additionally, all auction houses across all realms in a singular region now have a shared commodities section, meaning that you can sell gems, herbs, and other consumables to players all across the continent.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.2.7: Full notes

Below are the full patch notes for WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2.7, courtesy of Blizzard.

AUCTION HOUSE UPDATE: REGION-WIDE COMMODITIES

Auction houses across all realms on a given region will now share commodity listings (gems, herbs, flasks, consumables, etc.). Items that aren’t commodities–like armor and weapons–will continue to be realm-specific.

THE AUCTION HOUSE JOINS THE WOW COMPANION APP

Players can now do the following from the WoW Companion App: Browse and view current auctions Bid and buyout auctions Search for auctions Add and remove items from your Favorites list View and cancel your listed auctions



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY

A new chat channel for searching or advertisement of services like raiding, dungeons, or PvP activities has been added: Trade (Services).

Whether you’re diving back into Shadowlands to dominate the auctions, or simply pass the time until Dragonflight, we recommend that you check out our WoW Dragonflight preview to get ahead of the curve.