WoW Shadowlands: Castle Nathria raid review-in-progress

It’s World of Warcraft’s biggest unofficial esport: the race for world’s first to complete a new Mythic-difficulty raid when it opens. That means that 20-player teams are facing off against each other this week as they plunge through Castle Nathria, the first raid of the new Shadowlands expansion – and likely one of the best that Blizzard has ever made.

This review-in-progress is based on a full clear of Normal difficulty, a partial clear of Heroic difficulty, and one Mythic boss. We’ll update as more of the higher-level mechanics become clear to ordinary mortals, Looking for Raid-difficulty wings begin to open, and the world first race is concluded – all starting next week.

The good news: so far, the innovative mechanics, detailed environments, enjoyable boss difficulties and the overall feel of the castle as a real, living space are combining to create a fantastic first experience for Shadowlands raiders. That’s rare; usually the first raid of an expansion is a bit lacklustre compared to later entries. Castle Nathria has set the bar high for all Shadowlands raids to follow.

Storming the castle

Nathria is located in the Gothic zone of Revendreth, the place where souls are sent to be punished – and redeemed – for their sins in Shadowlands’ afterlife-themed storyline. For a full overview of the raid, including how to get there and a breakdown of each of the bosses, see our WoW hadowlands: Castle Nathria raid guide. Nathria is the home of Sire Denathrius, the tyrannical leader of the Venthyr, who has been stealing anima life force from souls to feed to the evil Jailer in the Maw.

The themes and motifs of Revendreth (a gorgeous zone and my favourite in the expansion) are scattered throughout the castle. Mirrors powered by blood-red anima whisk you from one part of the castle to the next, making recovering from wipes a reasonably simple process. The castle itself is laid out in a way that ordinary humans can follow, not just in the way that makes the most sense for the placement of Narthia’s ten boss fights. The decor and the NPCs, both attackable and not, serve to make Narthia feel like a real, living location, which helps keep players invested in the narrative as it unfolds throughout the castle.

Unique bosses that all fit the theme

That carries through to the mechanics of each fight, which are built around the bosses themselves and echo the larger themes in the game world. In the Council of Blood fight, for example, the lush dance hall includes dancers spinning in the air overhead. Squat dredger servants complicate your fighting by throwing food. At regular intervals, the bosses retire to their safe perch, forcing you to participate in a dance with all the servants on the dance floor. Do your simple steps correctly and you get a buff. Two left feet can kill you.

So many confusing mechanics might be overwhelming, but it all hangs together amazingly well

Even the simplest, Patchwerk-style kill-this-boss-fast fight, Sludgefist, includes some unique mechanics. You are literally chained to another player; separation kills you both. The boss will charge, and if baited correctly, break the pillars supporting the ceiling, giving you a window in which you’ll deal extra damage and creating a kind of soft enrage that will end the fight when you run out of things to point the boss at. And that’s the simplest fight in the instance.

So many confusing mechanics might be overwhelming, as every fight has multiple phases with multiple abilities to watch out for, but it all hangs together amazingly well. Dancing around the sonic circles that the blind gargoyle bat Shriekwing sends at you may be reminiscent of Atramedes back in the Cataclysm expansion’s Blackwing Descent, but his sonic rings never bounced off features of the room or caused you to drop blood on the floor, and he never forced you to hide behind something to avoid being annihilated by his ear splitting shrieks.

Saving the best for last: Sire Denathrius

Final boss fights are supposed to be complicated, and Sire Denathius is no exception. You’ll fight through several floors of the tower, using mirrors to teleport away, then back again, to avoid instant-kill mechanics. His sentient sword, Remornia, will create multiple copies of itself and attempt to cut you down. This encounter plays with space, both filled (so many red lines from the sword!) and empty – some ads are on ranged platforms, where only casters and hunters can reach them, and a knockback can send you hurtling into the open air to fall to your death.

Final boss fights are supposed to be tough, and Sire Denathius is no exception

Denathrius himself is nasty, at once refined and brutish, and he holds nothing back in his efforts to take down the raid. I found him, along with the bosses along the way to reach him, at once intensely satisfying to actually beat, and difficult enough to keep me constantly engaged in the action. Mythic difficulty may not yet be appropriately tuned – it’s notable that this is the first expansion that I remember in which the majority of changes to Nathria before the world-first race were buffs, not nerfs – but Normal and Heroic feel like truly memorable challenges for players at those levels.

We’ll update this review-in-progress when we’ve made a little more Mythic progress and the final pieces of the raid update unfurl next week. But for now, this already feels like a new classic in Blizzard’s lengthy raid discography. If you’re yet to hop into the latest expansion then check out our WoW Shadowlands review to see if it’s your bag.