Gamescom – The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion is out in October

We now know that elusive World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date. Blizzard’s next expansion for its long-serving RPG will land October 27, 2020. The news was shared during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live segment. It was revealed with a small trailer, so expect more in-depth details later. You can check out the trailer below.

The reveal came after a peep at World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ first animated short. This short focuses on the kyrian Aspirants of Bastion. A man who shows up who can’t let go of his death, as it came at the hands of a student he trusted. One of the kyrian Aspirants takes him under their wing and offers to train him, despite advice from others. There are three more episodes to come, and we imagine they’ll drum up some hype for the big launch date. All in all, a decent night for WoW fans, then.

We’ve still got two months until the next expansion arrives, but you can get a taste of it by trying the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands pre-patch on the PTR. You’ll need to keep in mind, though, that the WoW dev’ is still squashing bugs, so it’s not ready, just yet obviously. To name one exmaple Blizzard is currently dealing with, you currently can’t solo some of the Legion content on the PTR, though you can off of it. It’s partly because the Corruption system will be removed in the pre-patch, along with some other balance tweaks. Blizzard is still working the balance out, and the error is not by design, so don’t worry – everything will be fixed.

There’s some cool stuff that’s been showing up in the WoW: Shadowlands beta that we’re excited for, though. The new expansion features a Witcher 3 easter egg, and one of the more sweater features is a tribute to late WoW content creator Reckful. Love it.

