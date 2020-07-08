Here’s how to watch the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is coming soon, and we still don’t know all that much about the next expansion for Blizzard’s MMO. That may be about to change, as Blizzard will be holding a livestream with World of Warcraft’s executive producer and game director today, July 8, and the topic is going to be all things Shadowlands.

The Shadowlands stream begins at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT / 9:00 PDT, and you can tune in below, or by heading to Blizzard’s official Twitch or YouTube pages. World of Warcraft executive producer John Hight and game director Ion Hazzikostas will be on hand to provide new information about the afterlife-focused expansion, with peeks at new content that’s currently in development.

Our hands-on with Shadowlands at BlizzCon 2019 was interesting, but frustratingly left us with as many questions as answers. Since then, we’ve learned that Shadowlands will add support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which will make World of Warcraft accessible to more players. And datamining has uncovered what appears to be an auto chess-style mode called the Adventures System.

If you’re not into the whole link clicking thing, you can tune in to the stream right here:

We still don’t know the actual Shadowlands release date, but we’re hoping the stream provides a bit more clarity on that front. Regardless of whether you got into the Shadowlands Alpha or not in April, it’s a great time to be playing – Blizzard extended its World of Warcraft double XP event all the way up until the Shadowlands pre-patch is deployed.

It may be getting old, but World of Warcraft is still one of the best MMORPG titles available on PC – we’re excited to see where Shadowlands takes it.