World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is out in November

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has a new release date. You can now mark your calendar as you’ll be plunging into the realm of the dead November 23. Blizzard revealed the news on the game’s website, further explaining that the WoW: Shadowlands release time is 15:00 PST / 22:00 GMT / 18:00 EST, if you’re looking for more specific details.

“Since we first told you about our decision to delay, we’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals,” says WoW executive producer John Hight. “Now the team is in a great position to get things the rest of the way to the finish line before November 23 – and as always, we’re committed to working with you to improve the game for as long as you’re out there playing it.”

There are some other dates you’ll want to mark in your calendar, too. The pre-launch event kicks off November 10, and involves taking on the Scourge. If you’ve missed the pre-patch, they’re a big ol’ batch of the undead, basically. We also found out that World of Warcraft: Shadowland’s first raid is launching December 8. It’s called Castle Nathria, and it takes you into the heart of Sire Denathrius’ lair in Revendreth. That date is also when Shadowlands Season 1 is kicking off, too.

We also got a new story trailer to help build some excitement. You can check it out below:

Before all that though, here are the ten things you should do before World of Warcraft: Shadowlands changes things up.