World of Warcraft Shadowlands is getting PvP World Quests

It looks like PvP World Quests are making their return in World of Warcraft‘s Shadowlands expansion. That comes from Wowhead, which stumbled across a quest in the beta that gives them the option of either killing players or skeletons to complete it.

The quest is called State of Decay and can be found in Maldraxxus. It involves exploring a tower called The Spike, which is owned by the quest giver Zo’Sorg. While you’re in the tower, you’ll have a debuff called Free For All that leaves you hostile to your faction. Zo’Sorg is a new PvP vendor who lends his name to the quests themselves, which are called the Trials of Zo’Sorg. Wowhead also notes that if you adventure through the Shadowlands with War Mode on you’ll stumble across new PvP World Quests with Zo’Sorg in the area.

PvP World Quests were a popular feature back in Legion as you could do PvP objectives in free-for-all PvP Areas. They didn’t return for the Battle for Azeroth expansion, but it looks like they’re back again, which is a nice touch.

The WoW Shadowlands release date isn’t here yet, but details of what it includes are creeping out. We know that the WoW Corruption system will be removed in a Shadowlands pre-patch, and Horrific Visions, Island Expeditions, and Warfronts will still be playable.

Perhaps most important of all, though, is that there is a Witcher 3 easter egg in WoW Shadowlands. It involves going on a quest with a knock off of Dandelion, and it sounds great.