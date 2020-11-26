Looks like a World of Warcraft: Shadowlands dev is a Trivium fan

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is finally here and the MMORPG’s players are piling in, smashing its new level cap and discovering all that the new expansion holds. One discovery fans have highlighted in particular suggests there’s a metal fan in the expansion’s dev team – it turns out there’s a quest named after a Trivium song.

WoW player Christian Gorlewski has posted a tweet (included below) revealing there’s a quest called in the Shadowlands’ Maw realm called ‘Drowned and Torn Asunder’ – a name that’ll be familiar to long-time fans of the band, this being the name of track four on Trivium’s second album Ascendancy (and an absolute banger at that). Frontman Matt Heafy himself has retweeted the find, saying: “You love to see it!”.

There’s not a whole lot of detail known about the brand-new Drowned and Torn Asunder quest just yet, other than its objective is to “free eight Drowning Kyrian in Gorgoa, the River of Souls”. Plus, completing it will yield a hearty chunk of gold and silver, as well as 8,150 XP, 75 reputation with the Ve’nari, and some Stygia according to Wowhead.

It seems this isn’t the first time the band might have inspired some WoW quest names, either. As some fans on Twitter highlight, WoW patch 8.3 – Visions of N’Zoth added quests called ‘Built to Fall’ and ‘Through Blood and Dirt and Bone’ – both also the names of Trivium songs. Coincidence? We think not.

If you’re keen to sink your teeth into the new content now the expansion’s here, be sure to take a look at our WoW Shadowlands leveling guide and how to craft legendary items in WoW Shadowlands rundown for some handy tips.