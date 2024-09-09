Win this stunning SteelSeries World of Warcraft PC gaming gear

No one quite does licensed gaming gear like SteelSeries and its 20th Anniversary World of Warcraft gear is stunning. Better still, you can win a set for free thanks to a partnership with Method, the UK-based esports org with 12 WoW world firsts to its name.

SteelSeries is a name behind some of the best gaming headsets and mice you can buy today, so it makes sense that it’s the chosen partner for a huge World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary collaboration.

You’ll need to head to this page to submit your entry, and be quick because the competition closes on September 22 at 9pm BST. Entry is open to anyone from the United States and Europe. The official release date for the WoW x SteelSeries gear is September 24, 2024.

The gear in question includes the Aerox 9 Wireless, a stunning MMO mouse that features 12 reprogrammable buttons on the left side of the mouse and 18 in total, which is perfect for spell casting. At 99g, the Aerox 9 Wireless is light and well-balanced for MMO gameplay. It also has a beautiful gold and black design, with the WoW emblem sitting where your palm will rest.

The Arctis Nova 7 follows a similar design, with gold and black being the theme and the WoW emblem on each earcup. The ComfortMAX system that makes SteelSeries headsets great for long gaming sessions is present here too, alongside a 38-hour battery life to keep wires at bay. For more on how the ComfortMAX system feels, you can read my SteelSeries Nova 5 Wireless review.

Up next is the QcK XXL, a supersized desk mat depicting the Sword of Sargeras. It’s a brilliant design and quite subtle despite its grandeur. Having used QcK mats in the past, I can say that they’re brilliant for smooth mouse movements, and your keyboard won’t go sliding around everywhere if you have a heavy keystroke either. These mats get dirty quite easily though, so it’s worth wiping down from time to time to prevent the colors from going dull.

Finally, there are two Nova Booster packs included in the prize. These are additional earcups and a headband that you can switch into any customizable Nova headset. One is for the Alliance and the other, of course, is for the Horde.

SteelSeries is also releasing artisan keycaps as part of its WoW 20th Anniversary range, but these are not included in this prize. If you’re after more WoW-themed gear, you can check out this amazing Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super WoW edition, which comes with five magnetic backplates depicting artwork from each expansion.