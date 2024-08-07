Apparently some World of Warcraft players do quests, dungeons, and raids for the experience and the rewards and challenge, which is news to me. Everyone surely knows that the real game in WoW is dressing up, finding new gear to make your fit look better, and standing in the middle of Stormwind letting everyone marvel at your fresh style. Keeping track of your collection is about to get much easier, thanks to a recent change in how Blizzard lets third party tools use game data.

Previously it’s been nearly impossible to see exactly what your transmog collection looks like without hopping into World of Warcraft itself. Now, Blizzard has released a new set of APIs for the MMORPG which will let other tools and websites use item appearance data and let you peek into your character’s collection. That might sound pretty dry, but its ramifications are quite big for anyone heavily into transmogs or simply collecting stuff.

What you’ll now be able to do (when a site inevitably integrates and displays this data) is log into your character and see what you’re missing in your transmog collection. Before, you could only see the total number of things you had – not the individual appearances and items themselves. This means you’ll be able to see what you need without having to mess about in-game.

Of course some pages already attempt to do this but it always relied on data that was either difficult to gather or was occasionally incorrect. Many sites would require players to download specific addons – which is fine – but it wouldn’t be entirely accurate and added extra steps for the player. Now, with the API release, that data should be pulled from the source directly, so the whole process will get considerably simpler.

It’s a great day for fans looking to keep an eye on their collections and with WoW players requesting this feature since transmogrification was added to the game back in 2011, there’s a real sense of excitement in some parts of the community. With the WoW The War Within release date just around the corner, which will also include plenty of new transmog options, this should make everything a bit simpler for World of Warcraft fashion fans.

If you’d like to read the full announcement, you can head over to the Blizzard forums to see what exactly has been released.

