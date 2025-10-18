Fan-run World of Warcraft server network Turtle WoW asks Blizzard to "embrace" its work in response to lawsuit

As the legal battle between World of Warcraft developer Blizzard and popular private server network Turtle WoW continues, the group responsible for its creation has called on Blizzard to "consider establishing a formal ecosystem for licensing fan-run community servers." Turtle WoW's leadership suggests that adopting official support for such projects would benefit the MMORPG, drawing comparisons to other similar situations with the likes of GTA 5, Fortnite, The Elder Scrolls, and EverQuest.

Blizzard's lawsuit against Turtle WoW was filed on Friday August 29, with allegations including illegal use of Blizzard's code, assets and trademarks. "Turtle WoW's unauthorized servers harm the player experience in several ways," the World of Warcraft developer claimed in its submission to the District Court for the Central District of California. Having recently submitted its own response in opposition to the motion, the creators of Turtle WoW have now published an open letter to its website calling instead for collaboration.

"We're Turtle WoW, a group of fans who love World of Warcraft and share a lifelong dream of contributing to its development," the statement begins. The group talks about its latest expansion, Mysteries of Azeroth, stating that "the response from our community has been nothing short of positive and heart-warming," and that "our players have consistently expressed that Mysteries of Azeroth 'feels like a home that always welcomes players back.'"

The team tells the WoW developer, "Your storytelling has inspired this creativity, and we hope that Blizzard embraces fan-driven content as its own legacy, rather than alienating this passionate community." It notes that "Unlike other studios, Blizzard does not yet have a framework that allows projects like ours to operate without risking legal conflict. With that in mind, we respectfully ask that Blizzard consider establishing a formal ecosystem for licensing fan-run community servers."

Turtle WoW states: "We are open to any licensing structure that fits Blizzard's risk-management and financial guidelines. Should Blizzard wish to move forward, we stand ready to adapt and meet whatever technical, security, and data-privacy standards you require."

As for what's in it for Blizzard, Turtle WoW argues that "A licensed framework for fan-run servers would extend World of Warcraft's active audience by bringing back players who have drifted away from the official game in search of niche experiences that mainstream releases can't accommodate." It suggests that any successful concepts developed under this scheme could be "identified and integrated into future official content."

The team then lists off a selection of other games that have embraced modding communities. It points to the partnership between Rockstar Games and FiveM, and the permission granted by EverQuest developer Daybreak to Project 1999, a private server that recreates the MMO's early experience. It also highlights the popularity of modding and community creation in Skyrim, Fortnite, Minecraft, Counter-Strike, and Team Fortress 2.

"These examples illustrate that, when a clear licensing framework and technical safeguards are in place, fan-run servers can extend a franchise's lifespan, fuel low-cost innovation, and strengthen the brand, all while respecting the publisher's intellectual property and security requirements," it remarks.

"We look forward to the day you embrace this opportunity and would welcome the chance to begin a dialogue, offering any support needed to bring this program to life," the Turtle WoW statement concludes. "Thank you for considering our ideas. We hope to find a resolution that will be best for the game and its gamers." We have reached out to Blizzard for comment on this latest development, and will update this story with any response.

With World of Warcraft Midnight set to shake up combat encounters, make sure you've got the best WoW addons in 2025. You'll also want to check in with our pick of the best new MMOs.

Have you ever used a private WoW server? Would such a collaboration bring you back? Share your experience with us in the PCGamesN community Discord server, where you can chat about the latest news.