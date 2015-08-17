World of Warcraft console commands

The chat log at the bottom of World of Warcraft’s screen can be used to keep in contact with the world’s players, but it’s also the place to go to if you’re looking to make things happen. You probably already know about emotes, such as /dance, but did you know that there are a whole world of forward slash commands? Start playing more effectively with these World of Warcraft commands.
How do you enter World of Warcraft commands?
It’s really simple to enter commands into World of Warcraft. Just open the chat, and type in any command, prefixed with a forwards-slash. Then tap enter, and see the results in action. Make sure you type in the ‘/’ before any command though: without it, you’ll simply say the command in chat, and everyone else will see it.
Battlegrounds
Start a Wargame
/wargame
Starts a War Game.
Blizzard Interface commands
Achievements
/ach /achieve /achievement /achievements
Opens the Achievements menu.
Calendar
/calendar
Opens the Calendar menu.
Guild Finder
/guildfinder /gf
Opens the Guild Finder tool.
Looking for Group
/lfg /lfd /df /dungeonfinder
Opens the Dungeon Finder ‘Looking for Group’ tool.
Raid Browser
/lfr /raidbrowser /rb /or /otherraids
Opens the Raid Browser.
Macro
/macro /m
Opens the Macro interface.
Stopwatch
/stopwatch /timer /sw
Opens the Stopwatch interface.
Chat Commands
Away from Keyboard
/afk /away
Marks your avatar as “Away From Keyboard”.
Toggle Announcements
/announce /ann
Toggle on and off channel announcements.
Ban a user from chat
/ban
Bans a user from a user-created chat channel.
Battleground Chat
/battleground /bg
Sends a chat message to your battleground.
Chat to Channel
/c /csay
Sends chat text to a channel.
Invite to Chat
/cinvite /chatinvite
Invite a user to a user-created chat channel.
List Chat Users
/chatlist /chatwho /chatinfo
Displays a list of users in a chat channel, or what channels you are currently a member of.
Chat Logging
/chatlog
Toggles on and off chat logging.
Combat Logging
/combatlog
Toggles combat logging on and off.
Display Chat Commands
/chat /chathelp
Displays a list of commonly used chat commands.
Kick User from Chat
/ckick
Kicks a user from a user-created chat channel.
Emote
/emote /em /e /me
Perform an emote with the given text.
Do Not Disturb
/dnd /busy
Marks your avatar as “Do Not Disturb”.
Message Guild
/guild /g /gc
Sends a chat message to your guild.
Chat with Instance
/instance /i
Sends a chat message to people in your instance.
Join a Channel
/join /channel /chan
Join or create a user-created chat channel.
Leave a Channel
/leave /chatleave /chatexit
Leave a user-created chat channel.
Moderate Channel
/mod /moderator
Sets moderation in a user-created chat channel.
Mute
/mute /squelch /unvoice
Stop a player from speaking (voice or text) in a user-created chat channel.
Officer Chat
/officer /o /osay
Send a chat message to your guild’s officer channel.
Chat Owner
/owner
Display or change the owner of a user-created chat channel.
Set/remove Password
/password /pass
Set or remove a password on a user-created chat channel.
Party Chat
/party /p
Send a chat message to your party.
Raid Chat
/raid /rsay
Send a chat message to your raid.
Raid Warning
/raidwarning /rw
Send a raid warning to your raid group.
Reply
/r /reply
Reply to the last user who sent you a whisper.
Reset Chat
/resetchat
Reset chat settings to default.
Say
/say /s
Send a chat message to players in your immediate local area.
Unban
/unban
Unban a user from a user-created chat channel.
Unmoderate
/unmod /unmoderator
Remove moderation from a user-created chat channel.
Unmute
/unmute /unsquelch /voice
Allows a user to speak (voice or text) in a user-created chat channel.
Whisper
/whisper /w /tell /t /send
Send a private chat message to a player.
Yell
/yell /y /sh /shout
Send a chat message to all players in your zone.
Character Commands
Dismount
/dismount
Dismount your character from a mount.
Equip
/equip /eq
Equip an item to its default slot.
Equip Set
/equipset
Change equipped items to a set stored in the Equipment Manager
Equip to Slot
/equipslot
Equip an item to a specific slot.
Add to Friends
/friend /friends
Add a player to your Friends list.
Follow
/f /follow /fol
Set your avatar to follow the selected target.
Ignore
/ignore
Add a player to your ignore list.
Inspect
/ins /inspect
Open the Inspection menu of the selected target.
Leave a Vehicle
/leavevehicle
Allows your character to exit their current vehicle.
Summon a Pet
/randompet
Summons a random companion pet.
Remove a Friend
/removefriend /remfriend
Remove a friend from your friend list.
Set a Title
/settitle
Set the active title for your character.
Start Trading
/trade
Opens the trade window with a targeted player.
Unignore
/unignore
Remove a player from your ignore list.
Use a Talent Spec
/usetalents
Swap to a saved Talent spec.
Combat Commands
Turn off an Aura
/cancelaura
Cancels an aura you have.
Cancel a Spell
/cancelqueuedspell /cqs
Cancel a spell you have queued up for casting.
Cancel Shapeshift Form
/cancelform
Cancel your current shapeshift form.
Cast a Spell
/cast /spell /use
Cast a given spell, or use a given item.
Cast a Glyph
/castglyph
Activate a glyph.
Cast Random Spell
/castrandom /userandom
Cast a random spell from a prepared list.
Cast Spell Sequence
/castsequence
Casts a list of spells in sequential order.
Change Action Bar
/changeactionbar
Changes your current action bar page.
Duel
/duel
Challenge another player to a duel.
Forfeit
/forfeit /yield /concede
Forfeit a duel.
Toggle PvP
/pvp
Sets whether or not you are attackable by other players.
Auto-Attack
/startattack
Turn on auto-attack.
Stop Auto-Attack
/stopattack
Turn off auto-attack.
Stop Casting
/stopcasting
Stops casting or channeling.
Swap Action Bar
/swapactionbar
Swaps between two action bars.
Guild Commands
Demote Guild Member
/gdemote /guilddemote
Demote a guild-member.
Disband Guild
/gdisband /guilddisband
Disband your guild.
Guild Information
/ginfo /guildinfo
Display information about your guild.
Invite to Guild
/ginvite /guildinvite
Invite a player to join your guild.
Promote to Guild Master
/gleader /guildleader
Make another guild member the new Guild Master.
Quit Guild
/gquit /guildquit
Remove your character from your current guild.
Guild Message of the Day
/gmotd /guildmotd
Set the guild Message of the Day.
Promote Guild Member
/gpromote /guildpromote
Promote a guild member to the next highest rank.
Guild Roster
/groster /guildroster
Opens the Guild window.
Kick Guild Member
/guildremove /gremove /gkick
Remove a member from your guild.
Party Commands
Clear Assist
/clearmainassist /clearma /mainassistoff /maoff
Clear the current Main Assist.
Clear Main Tank
/clearmaintank /clearmt /maintankoff /mtoff
Clears the current Main Tank.
Clear World Marker
/clearworldmarker /cwm
Clears world markers.
Invite a Player
/inv /invite
Invite a player to your party or raid.
Free-for-All Looting
/ffa
Set the loot method for your raid/party to Free-For-All.
Group Looting
/group
Set the loot method for your raid/party to Group Loot.
Master Looting
/master
Set the loot method for your raid/party to Master Loot.
Need Before Greed Looting
/needbeforegreed
Set the loot method for your raid/party to Need Before Greed.
Round Robin Looting
/roundrobin
Sets the loot method for your raid/party to Round Robin.
Loot Threshold
/threshold
Set the loot threshold to apply loot rules.
Set Main Assist
/mainassist /ma
Set the main assist.
Set Main Tank
/maintank /mt
Set the main tank.
Promote to Leader
/pr /promote
Promotes a member to Party or Raid leader.
Raid Information
/raidinfo
Shows what instances you are saved to, and the Instance ID.
Ready Check
/readycheck
Perform a ready check in your raid or party.
Target Marker
/targetmarker /tm
Toggle on/off a target marker from your current target.
Uninvite
/uninvite /u /un /kick /votekick
Remove a player from your current party or raid.
World Marker
/worldmarker /wm
Allows placement of world markers.
Pet Commands
Assist Mode
/petassist
Set pet to assist mode.
Attack Mode
/petattack
Order pet to attack currently selected target.
Pet Autocast Off
/petautocastoff
Turn off autocast for a pet spell.
Pet Autocast On
/petautocaston
Turn on autocast for a pet spell.
Pet Autocast Toggle
/petautocasttoggle
Toggle autocast for a pet spell.
Pet Defensive Stance
/petdefensive
Set pet to defensive.
Pet Follow
/petfollow
Set pet to follow you.
Move Pet
/petmoveto
Set pet to move to and stay at a hover-targeted location.
Pet Passive Mode
/petpassive
Set pet to passive mode.
Pet Stay
/petstay
Set pet to stay and stop moving.
System Commands
Open Console
/console
Opens the developer console, which allows players to view or change global client-side options, or perform certain system commands.
Mouse Click
/click
Simulate a mouse click on a button.
Enable User Interface Addons
/enableaddons
Enables all addons and reloads the UI.
Disable User Interface Addons
/disableaddons
Disables all addons and reloads the UI.
Dump
/dump
Displays the value of a given variable.
Event Tracer
/eventtrace /etrace
Allows the user to trace events in-game.
Frame Stack
/framestack /fstack
Allows the user to see all frames under the cursor.
Help
/h /help /?
Displays a help message with some basic commands.
Log Out
/camp /logout
Log your character out of the game, and return to the character selection screen.
Macro Help
/macrohelp
Displays a help message with basic information about creating and using macros.
Time Played
/played
Displays information about your character’s time logged in.
Quit Game
/quit /exit
Exits the game.
Random Number
/random /rand /rnd /roll
Generates a random number from 1 to 100. “/random X” rolls a number from 1 to X, “/random X Y” rolls a number from X through Y.
Reload UI
/reload
Reloads the User Interface.
Run Script
/script /run
Runs a block of LUA code.
Stop Macro
/stopmacro
Stop processing the current macro.
Clock
/time
Displays the current time.
Benchmark Time Test
/timetest
Used for benchmarking, also shows FPS.
People Search
/who
Shows a list of people matching filtering options.
Targeting Functions
Assist a Player
/assist /a
Targets a player’s target.
Clear Focus
/clearfocus
Clears the current focus target.
Clear Target
/cleartarget
Clears the current target.
Focus on Target
/focus
Set a focus target
Target
/target /tar
Target a selected unit by name.
Target Enemy
/targetenemy
Target the given hostile unit by name.
Target an Enemy Player by Name
/targetenemyplayer
Target the given hostile player by name.
Target Unit by Name
/targetexact
Target the unit by exact name match.
Target Friendly by Name
/targetfriend
Target the friendly unit by name.
Target Friendly Player by Name
/targetfriendplayer
Target the friendly player by name.
Target Last Enemy
/targetlastenemy
Target the last attackable unit you had selected.
Target Last Friendly
/targetlastfriend
Target the last friendly unit you had selected.
Target Last Target
/targetlasttarget
Target the target of the last unit you had selected.
Target Party Member
/targetparty
Target a party member by name.
Target Raid Member
/targetraid
Target a raid member by name.
