World of Warcraft console commands

The chat log at the bottom of World of Warcraft’s screen can be used to keep in contact with the world’s players, but it’s also the place to go to if you’re looking to make things happen. You probably already know about emotes, such as /dance, but did you know that there are a whole world of forward slash commands? Start playing more effectively with these World of Warcraft commands.

How do you enter World of Warcraft commands?

It’s really simple to enter commands into World of Warcraft. Just open the chat, and type in any command, prefixed with a forwards-slash. Then tap enter, and see the results in action. Make sure you type in the ‘/’ before any command though: without it, you’ll simply say the command in chat, and everyone else will see it.

Battlegrounds

Start a Wargame

/wargame

Starts a War Game.

Blizzard Interface commands

Achievements

/ach /achieve /achievement /achievements

Opens the Achievements menu.

Calendar

/calendar

Opens the Calendar menu.

Guild Finder

/guildfinder /gf

Opens the Guild Finder tool.

Looking for Group

/lfg /lfd /df /dungeonfinder

Opens the Dungeon Finder ‘Looking for Group’ tool.

Raid Browser

/lfr /raidbrowser /rb /or /otherraids

Opens the Raid Browser.

Macro

/macro /m

Opens the Macro interface.

Stopwatch

/stopwatch /timer /sw

Opens the Stopwatch interface.

Chat Commands

Away from Keyboard

/afk /away

Marks your avatar as “Away From Keyboard”.

Toggle Announcements

/announce /ann

Toggle on and off channel announcements.

Ban a user from chat

/ban

Bans a user from a user-created chat channel.

Battleground Chat

/battleground /bg

Sends a chat message to your battleground.

Chat to Channel

/c /csay

Sends chat text to a channel.

Invite to Chat

/cinvite /chatinvite

Invite a user to a user-created chat channel.

List Chat Users

/chatlist /chatwho /chatinfo

Displays a list of users in a chat channel, or what channels you are currently a member of.

Chat Logging

/chatlog

Toggles on and off chat logging.

Combat Logging

/combatlog

Toggles combat logging on and off.

Display Chat Commands

/chat /chathelp

Displays a list of commonly used chat commands.

Kick User from Chat

/ckick

Kicks a user from a user-created chat channel.

Emote

/emote /em /e /me

Perform an emote with the given text.

Do Not Disturb

/dnd /busy

Marks your avatar as “Do Not Disturb”.

Message Guild

/guild /g /gc

Sends a chat message to your guild.

Chat with Instance

/instance /i

Sends a chat message to people in your instance.

Join a Channel

/join /channel /chan

Join or create a user-created chat channel.

Leave a Channel

/leave /chatleave /chatexit

Leave a user-created chat channel.

Moderate Channel

/mod /moderator

Sets moderation in a user-created chat channel.

Mute

/mute /squelch /unvoice

Stop a player from speaking (voice or text) in a user-created chat channel.

Officer Chat

/officer /o /osay

Send a chat message to your guild’s officer channel.

Chat Owner

/owner

Display or change the owner of a user-created chat channel.

Set/remove Password

/password /pass

Set or remove a password on a user-created chat channel.

Party Chat

/party /p

Send a chat message to your party.

Raid Chat

/raid /rsay

Send a chat message to your raid.

Raid Warning

/raidwarning /rw

Send a raid warning to your raid group.

Reply

/r /reply

Reply to the last user who sent you a whisper.

Reset Chat

/resetchat

Reset chat settings to default.

Say

/say /s

Send a chat message to players in your immediate local area.

Unban

/unban

Unban a user from a user-created chat channel.

Unmoderate

/unmod /unmoderator

Remove moderation from a user-created chat channel.

Unmute

/unmute /unsquelch /voice

Allows a user to speak (voice or text) in a user-created chat channel.

Whisper

/whisper /w /tell /t /send

Send a private chat message to a player.

Yell

/yell /y /sh /shout

Send a chat message to all players in your zone.

Character Commands

Dismount

/dismount

Dismount your character from a mount.

Equip

/equip /eq

Equip an item to its default slot.

Equip Set

/equipset

Change equipped items to a set stored in the Equipment Manager

Equip to Slot

/equipslot

Equip an item to a specific slot.

Add to Friends

/friend /friends

Add a player to your Friends list.

Follow

/f /follow /fol

Set your avatar to follow the selected target.

Ignore

/ignore

Add a player to your ignore list.

Inspect

/ins /inspect

Open the Inspection menu of the selected target.

Leave a Vehicle

/leavevehicle

Allows your character to exit their current vehicle.

Summon a Pet

/randompet

Summons a random companion pet.

Remove a Friend

/removefriend /remfriend

Remove a friend from your friend list.

Set a Title

/settitle

Set the active title for your character.

Start Trading

/trade

Opens the trade window with a targeted player.

Unignore

/unignore

Remove a player from your ignore list.

Use a Talent Spec

/usetalents

Swap to a saved Talent spec.

Combat Commands

Turn off an Aura

/cancelaura

Cancels an aura you have.

Cancel a Spell

/cancelqueuedspell /cqs

Cancel a spell you have queued up for casting.

Cancel Shapeshift Form

/cancelform

Cancel your current shapeshift form.

Cast a Spell

/cast /spell /use

Cast a given spell, or use a given item.

Cast a Glyph

/castglyph

Activate a glyph.

Cast Random Spell

/castrandom /userandom

Cast a random spell from a prepared list.

Cast Spell Sequence

/castsequence

Casts a list of spells in sequential order.

Change Action Bar

/changeactionbar

Changes your current action bar page.

Duel

/duel

Challenge another player to a duel.

Forfeit

/forfeit /yield /concede

Forfeit a duel.

Toggle PvP

/pvp

Sets whether or not you are attackable by other players.

Auto-Attack

/startattack

Turn on auto-attack.

Stop Auto-Attack

/stopattack

Turn off auto-attack.

Stop Casting

/stopcasting

Stops casting or channeling.

Swap Action Bar

/swapactionbar

Swaps between two action bars.

Guild Commands

Demote Guild Member

/gdemote /guilddemote

Demote a guild-member.

Disband Guild

/gdisband /guilddisband

Disband your guild.

Guild Information

/ginfo /guildinfo

Display information about your guild.

Invite to Guild

/ginvite /guildinvite

Invite a player to join your guild.

Promote to Guild Master

/gleader /guildleader

Make another guild member the new Guild Master.

Quit Guild

/gquit /guildquit

Remove your character from your current guild.

Guild Message of the Day

/gmotd /guildmotd

Set the guild Message of the Day.

Promote Guild Member

/gpromote /guildpromote

Promote a guild member to the next highest rank.

Guild Roster

/groster /guildroster

Opens the Guild window.

Kick Guild Member

/guildremove /gremove /gkick

Remove a member from your guild.

Party Commands

Clear Assist

/clearmainassist /clearma /mainassistoff /maoff

Clear the current Main Assist.

Clear Main Tank

/clearmaintank /clearmt /maintankoff /mtoff

Clears the current Main Tank.

Clear World Marker

/clearworldmarker /cwm

Clears world markers.

Invite a Player

/inv /invite

Invite a player to your party or raid.

Free-for-All Looting

/ffa

Set the loot method for your raid/party to Free-For-All.

Group Looting

/group

Set the loot method for your raid/party to Group Loot.

Master Looting

/master

Set the loot method for your raid/party to Master Loot.

Need Before Greed Looting

/needbeforegreed

Set the loot method for your raid/party to Need Before Greed.

Round Robin Looting

/roundrobin

Sets the loot method for your raid/party to Round Robin.

Loot Threshold

/threshold

Set the loot threshold to apply loot rules.

Set Main Assist

/mainassist /ma

Set the main assist.

Set Main Tank

/maintank /mt

Set the main tank.

Promote to Leader

/pr /promote

Promotes a member to Party or Raid leader.

Raid Information

/raidinfo

Shows what instances you are saved to, and the Instance ID.

Ready Check

/readycheck

Perform a ready check in your raid or party.

Target Marker

/targetmarker /tm

Toggle on/off a target marker from your current target.

Uninvite

/uninvite /u /un /kick /votekick

Remove a player from your current party or raid.

World Marker

/worldmarker /wm

Allows placement of world markers.

Pet Commands

Assist Mode

/petassist

Set pet to assist mode.

Attack Mode

/petattack

Order pet to attack currently selected target.

Pet Autocast Off

/petautocastoff

Turn off autocast for a pet spell.

Pet Autocast On

/petautocaston

Turn on autocast for a pet spell.

Pet Autocast Toggle

/petautocasttoggle

Toggle autocast for a pet spell.

Pet Defensive Stance

/petdefensive

Set pet to defensive.

Pet Follow

/petfollow

Set pet to follow you.

Move Pet

/petmoveto

Set pet to move to and stay at a hover-targeted location.

Pet Passive Mode

/petpassive

Set pet to passive mode.

Pet Stay

/petstay

Set pet to stay and stop moving.

System Commands

Open Console

/console

Opens the developer console, which allows players to view or change global client-side options, or perform certain system commands.

Mouse Click

/click

Simulate a mouse click on a button.

Enable User Interface Addons

/enableaddons

Enables all addons and reloads the UI.

Disable User Interface Addons

/disableaddons

Disables all addons and reloads the UI.

Dump

/dump

Displays the value of a given variable.

Event Tracer

/eventtrace /etrace

Allows the user to trace events in-game.

Frame Stack

/framestack /fstack

Allows the user to see all frames under the cursor.

Help

/h /help /?

Displays a help message with some basic commands.

Log Out

/camp /logout

Log your character out of the game, and return to the character selection screen.

Macro Help

/macrohelp

Displays a help message with basic information about creating and using macros.

Time Played

/played

Displays information about your character’s time logged in.

Quit Game

/quit /exit

Exits the game.

Random Number

/random /rand /rnd /roll

Generates a random number from 1 to 100. “/random X” rolls a number from 1 to X, “/random X Y” rolls a number from X through Y.

Reload UI

/reload

Reloads the User Interface.

Run Script

/script /run

Runs a block of LUA code.

Stop Macro

/stopmacro

Stop processing the current macro.

Clock

/time

Displays the current time.

Benchmark Time Test

/timetest

Used for benchmarking, also shows FPS.

People Search

/who

Shows a list of people matching filtering options.

Targeting Functions

Assist a Player

/assist /a

Targets a player’s target.

Clear Focus

/clearfocus

Clears the current focus target.

Clear Target

/cleartarget

Clears the current target.

Focus on Target

/focus

Set a focus target

Target

/target /tar

Target a selected unit by name.

Target Enemy

/targetenemy

Target the given hostile unit by name.

Target an Enemy Player by Name

/targetenemyplayer

Target the given hostile player by name.

Target Unit by Name

/targetexact

Target the unit by exact name match.

Target Friendly by Name

/targetfriend

Target the friendly unit by name.

Target Friendly Player by Name

/targetfriendplayer

Target the friendly player by name.

Target Last Enemy

/targetlastenemy

Target the last attackable unit you had selected.

Target Last Friendly

/targetlastfriend

Target the last friendly unit you had selected.

Target Last Target

/targetlasttarget

Target the target of the last unit you had selected.

Target Party Member

/targetparty

Target a party member by name.

Target Raid Member

/targetraid

Target a raid member by name.

