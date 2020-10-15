Blizzard is testing WoW Classic’s Naxxramas raid on the PTR later today

Phase 6 of WoW Classic hasn’t kicked off just yet, but you can try out part of the Naxxramas raid if you’re willing to help Blizzard test a few things out. The developer revealed on the forums that it would be testing the Military Quarter section of the raid today from 14:00 PDT/ 17:00 EDT to 18:00 PDT/ 21:00 EDT. If you’re in the UK, that would be 22:00 to 02:00 BST – a bit of a late one then.

If you come along you’ll be able to try your hand at tackling Instructor Razuvious, Gothik the Harvester, and The Four Horsemen. Blizzard does note, however, that “Gothik the Harvester’s encounter may fail to clean up properly after a wipe”. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the time may shift a tad depending on unforeseen issues.

If you want to join, though, head to Light’s Hope Chapel in Eastern Plaguelands to find, eh, Johnny McWeaksauce. He’ll provide you with a Naxxramas attunement and will teleport you into the raid. Once you’re there, his brother will give you access to consumables and reagents.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Naxxramas is a giant, floating necropolis in Eastern Plaguelands. It’s a 40-man raid that is considered to be one of the toughest in the game. It will also be part of WoW Classic’s sixth phase of content, though we don’t have an official launch date on that just yet.

If you’re looking for something else to do in the WoW Classic PTR, Blizzard also says that the Scourge Invasion is being tested.

“The basic structure of this event is that Necropoleis appear in six different zones, with crystals spawning beneath, and undead spawning around those,” Blizzard says on the forum. “Killing the undead allows you to combat the crystals, which in turn allows you to clear the necropolis and defend the zone.”

If you’re looking to get a taste, you can find the invasions marked on the map with a purple skull. They should be in Eastern Plaguelands, Burning Steppes, Blasted Lands, Tanaris, Winterspring, and Azshara.

Plenty to do to keep you busy, then. Blizzard delayed the WoW Shadowlands release date, but the pre-patch has gone live, too, so there’s new content to engage with there.