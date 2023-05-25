WoW Diablo 4 event brings back some fan favorite rewards

World of Warcraft and Diablo 4 collide in the new Greedy Emissary event, a limited-time hellfire-themed party that celebrates the Diablo 4 release date. With plenty of rewards on offer for avid MMORPG enthusiasts – including an adorable pet to a very, very cool transmog, here’s what World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s latest event has in store for us.

“Strange winds blow in from another world,” Blizzard states. “Sightings of odd, bag-holding creatures spot the land. Find them and see what treasure they may hold!” Of course, they’re referring to Loot Goblins, the evil little kleptomaniacs that I’ve spent far too long chasing around the vast expanse of Sanctuary.

The aim of the game is to kill them and score yourself some of the event’s Diablo-themed rewards. I’ve listed all of the possibilities below, and boy, are they beautiful:

Baa’lial Soulstone pet – A tiny little red ram inspired that is a mashup of Battle for Azeroth’s secret demonic goat pet and Diablo 2’s Lord of Destruction.

Tyrael’s Charger mount – Charge into battle on the (former) Archangel of Justice’s handsome golden steed.

Enmity Hood and Cloak – A tattered old robe inspired by the darkness of Sanctuary (seen in the big image at the top of this article).

Treasure Nabbin’ Bag transmog – Allows you to channel your inner Loot Goblin.

Wirt’s Leg transmog – A throwback to Diablo 2, you can transmog your maces and offhand weapon into this iconic foe’s famous lost limb.

Livestock Lochaber Axe – Cow level, anyone?

Nightmare Banner toy – Emblazoned with Diablo’s likeness and Sanctuary’s mysterious runic script.

Twelve-String Guitar toy – Stay awhile and listen.

Tome of Town Portal toy – Effectively a Hearthstone, but cooler.

‘Little Lord of Lies’ achievement – Granted for owning the Baal’ial pet.

Horadric Haversack – A 36-slot bag.

Various Diablo charms.

The World of Warcraft Diablo 4 crossover event will run from Thursday, May 25 at 10am server time through to Wednesday, June 14 at 10am server time.

That’s not all, though, as players will also be granted the Winds of Sanctuary experience and reputation buff. This is active as part of the follow-up Welcome to Sanctuary event, which runs from Thursday, June 15 at 10am server time until Wednesday, July 12 at 10am server time. You’ll receive 50% extra experience and reputation – except for with the Loamm Niffen, Dragonflight’s newest faction.

There’s a lot going on with this event, but given some of the cosmetics will likely be limited-time, I suggest diving in sooner rather than later. So, if you see a Blood Elf shadow priest unsuccessfully chasing one of these evil little critters around Orgrimmar, stop by and say hi – and also, maybe lend me a hand?

If you’re looking to dive back into WoW to claim these hellish rewards, be sure to check out our list of the best WoW addons to shake off some grave dust, as well as our WoW Dragonflight tier list to ensure those pesky goblins don’t stand a chance.