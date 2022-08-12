WoW Dragonflight dungeons preview reveals eight locations

Every expansion of Blizzard’s tenured MMO, World of Warcraft, comes with a series of mysterious new challenges to conquer, and the devs just posted a preview of the eight new WoW Dragonflight dungeons that the expansion will ship with. Four of them are levelling dungeons, four are for max-level characters, but no doubt all eight will be a staple of future Mythic+ seasons. Without further ado, let’s go over the broad strokes.

The Ruby Life Pools can be found in The Waking Shores, and represent the lifeblood of the Red Dragonflight. This precious sanctum is the spawning site for drakes and dragons of the crimson persuasion, but is being threatened by Primalist forces – a breed of proto-dragons which believe in Draconic supremacy, and thus oppose the more harmonious Dragon Aspects.

Also in The Waking Shores, Neltharus is a horde lying beneath the Obsidian Citadel, bastion of the Black Dragonflight. The Djaradin, elemental half-giants native to the Dragon Isles, have occupied this vault, along with the rest of the citadel.

Buried in the brambles and thickets of The Azure Span, Brackenhide Hollow is a large Gnoll settlement harbouring a dark secret. A corruption is spreading from this bestial community, as its leader Decatriarch Wratheye has been toying with decay magic, threatening the whole region.

The Azure Vault, also found in The Azure Span, represents the collected horde of Sindragosa, a treasure trove of magical artefacts, creatures and curios. However it’s been thousands of years since it’s been opened, and the strange inhabitants of the Vault have their own plans.

In the Ohn’ahran Plains a civil war is brewing between the centaur clans – Clan Nokhud’s kidnapping of the eagle spirit, Ohn’ahra, has forced them into conflict with their fellows. Players will have a chance to join in the climatic assault, The Nokhud Offensive, to rescue Ohn’ahra from Balakar Khan.

Far from the Dragon Isles, deep in the Badlands, Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon in the depths of Uldaman. On the instructions of Queen Alexstrasza, players must return to the titan archive and recover Tyr’s memories in Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr.

The Halls of Infusion are located in Thaldraszus, home of the Bronze Dragonflight. The dungeon is one of the hidden sanctums of the titans, long since protected by the Keepers. In recent years this protection has failed, as Primalists have infiltrated the ancient halls.

Lastly, Algeth’ar Academy. Details of this dungeon are scanty, but it’s safe to assume that this will be related to the Blue Dragonflight, the most magically inclined of the Dragon Aspects. Given how each zone has held two dungeons thus far, it’s also fair to assume that this one will be located in Thaldraszus.

Check out Blizzard’s blog post for the full details. For more of the latest updates, check out our rundown of the new WoW Dragonflight Monk abilities. Alternatively, plan your auction fortune with the new WoW Shadowlands patch, which has reintroduced the remote auction house.