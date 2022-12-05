WoW Dragonflight’s best feature is the fact you don’t need to log in

WoW Dragonflight strips back the irritating systems that plagued the likes of Shadowlands and Battle for Azeroth, meaning players don’t need to log into the MMORPG as often as before. While players not logging in sounds like a negative, it’s actually quite the opposite.

One of the main advantages of WoW Dragonflight is Blizzard’s decision to peel back on expansion-specific systems that, for many, became more of a chore than something to look forward to. There’s no infinite resources to collect, no mysterious new currency to grind for; Dragonflight is very much a love letter to the early days of WoW.

“This expansion makes me want to login less,” writes one fan on the WoW subreddit. “And it feels oh so amazing!”

“I’m not logging in to grind my artifact power (Legion, BFA),” they continue. “I’m not logging in to do gruelling runs of Torghast. (Shadowlands). I’m not logging in to see what World Quest has spawned every day.

“I’m logging in, completing some quest, racing my dragon, running a dungeon here or there, doing some PvP, then logging out to play other games because there’s no pressure to grind countless amounts of stupid artefact power to feel ‘caught up’ for dungeons and raids.”

This player isn’t the only one; dozens of other fans have been quick to add their voices to the chorus (how Christmassy of me). “I’m amazed at how Blizzard managed to make this expansion full of stuff to do, but no real pressure to get it done,” comments one fan, while another writes “this is how games should be.”

One comment counters the thread: “That’s funny. Because I’m the opposite. I want to log in. I even found myself enjoying fishing, even though I’ve never maxed out fishing in any expansion.

“Whether I do quests for extra rep, dragon races, exploring places that the campaign didn’t take you to, professions, gearing, and so on. I just like logging in and finding something fun that I want to do, not feeling obligated to catch up.”

This is something I really, really empathise with. One of the reasons I enjoyed Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons was the fact I felt like I could take my time; I could slow down, enjoy the environments, follow the story path. With Shadowlands specifically, I felt like you had to rush through content to get to the endgame and start levelling, otherwise you’d fall so far behind that you couldn’t keep up anymore. It’s one of the many reasons my guild and I abandoned The Maw (and in the case of some, WoW entirely).

Dragonflight certainly feels less pressurized, which for me is exactly what I wanted. If you’re interested in reading my take on the new World of Warcraft expansion, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight review in progress. If this has you convinced, be sure to peruse our list of the best WoW addons, as well as our rundown of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight talents system to kick off your adventure with a bang.