WoW Dragonflight patch notes buff Death Knights, Warlocks, and more

The WoW Dragonflight patch notes for February 7 have been updated by Blizzard, giving us a look at some of the changes coming to World of Warcraft next week. The latest expansion has been a huge boon to one of the most beloved and best MMORPGs, and multiple classes are set to receive some sizable buffs as Blizzard continues its class tuning following the release of WoW Dragonflight patch 10.0.5 in late January.

There’s a pretty hefty wave of changes coming, so make sure to dig through the full patch notes below to see how your favourite WoW class has been affected. First up are some big Death Knight buffs, which should improve its damage output for Blood and Frost specs. Warlock buffs also improve its damage across multiple specs, with a focus on the potential to deal damage against single targets.

Multiple Guardian Druid buffs should help improve its overall survivability, especially when facing certain damage types. It’s not such good news for other Druid specs, though, as Resto Druid nerfs reduce its healing output. Preservation Evoker nerfs also cut the healing potency of the new Dragonflight class, but you’ll get better healing elsewhere courtesy of Mistweaver Monk buffs, Holy Priest buffs, and Resto Shaman buffs.

Hunter buffs also give the class a nice bump in damage output across all three core specs for both the Hunter itself and its pet abilities. Prot Paladin buffs are the last of the regular tweaks, improving the spec’s damage output by a nice margin.

There’s also plenty of PvP class tuning, too. Much of this is aimed at offsetting the game-wide changes for classes that are performing roughly as desired in PvP content such as Evoker. Blizzard says it has also made some changes to abilities and talents with effects that felt badly communicated or inconsistent, aiming to standardise behaviour for such skills.

WoW community manager ‘Kaivax’ notes, “Due to the nature of our internal testing, some of these changes will also appear in the 10.0.7 PTR between now and February 7,” even though they’re set to hit the live game as part of next week’s update for version 10.0.5.

WoW Dragonflight 10.0.5 patch notes – February 7

Here are the latest patch notes featuring all class tuning coming to WoW Dragonflight 10.0.5 as part of the February 7 update:

Death Knight

Blood

Heart Strike damage increased by 15%.

Blood Plague damage increased by 15%.

Blood Boil damage increased by 15%.

Death and Decay damage increased by 20%.

Shattering Bone damage increased by 5%.

Sanguine Ground damage while inside Death and Decay increased to 6% (was 5%).

Frost

Unleashed Frenzy duration increased to 10 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Cleaving Strikes Obliterate now hits 2 additional targets (was 1).

Frost Fever damage increased by 15%.

Glacial Advance damage increased by 20%.

Frost Strike damage increased by 10%.

Frostwhelp’s Aid damage increased by 100%.

Frostscythe damage increased by 35%.

Druid

Guardian

Armor from Ironfur increased by 20%.

Reinforced Fur now increases Armor from Ironfur by 15% (was 8%) and Barkskin’s damage reduction by 10% (was 5%).

Ursoc’s Fury now grants an absorb shield based on 50% of damage dealt by Thrash and Maul (was 30%).

Reinvigoration’s Frenzied Regeneration cooldown reduction increased to 20/40% (was 15/30%).

Layered Mane chance to proc increased to 10/20% (was 5/10%).

Lunar Beam healing increased by 130% and cooldown reduced to 1 minute.

Restoration

All healing reduced by 3%. This does not apply to PvP combat.

Evoker

Preservation

All healing reduced by 5%.

Hunter

Beast Mastery, Marksmanship, Survival

Damage dealt by Hunter and pet abilities increased by 5%.

Monk

Mistweaver

All healing increased by 3%.

Vivify healing increased by 5%.

Clouded Focus now increases healing and decreases mana cost by 20% (was 15%) for Enveloping Mist and Vivify.

Peaceful Mending now increases the healing of Enveloping Mist and Renewing Mist by 25/50% (was 15/30%).

Spinning Crane Kick Damage increased by 15%.

Ancient Concordance increases the chance for Rising Sun Kick to reset by 5/10% (was 3/6%).

Lesson of Doubt increases healing and damage by up to 40% (was 35%).

Paladin

Protection

Avenger’s Shield damage increased by 10%.

Blessed Hammer/Hammer of the Righteous/Crusader Strike damage increased by 30%.

Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 15%.

Priest

Holy

All healing increased by 3%.

Shaman

Healing Surge healing increased by 10%.

Chain Heal healing increased by 10%.

Restoration

Healing Wave healing increased by 10%.

Healing Rain healing increased by 10%.

Overflowing Shores healing increased by 10%.

Warlock

Inquisitor’s Gaze Fel Barrage damage increased 35%.

Inquisitor’s Gaze no longer casts Fel Blast.

Summon Soulkeeper damage increased 35%.

Destruction

Soul Fire damage increased 20%.

Incinerate damage increased 5%.

Demonology

Wild Imp damage increased 15%.

Vilefiend damage increased 30%.

WoW Dragonflight 10.0.5 PvP patch notes – February 7

Here are all the Player versus Player changes for WoW Dragonflight 10.0.5 coming in the February 7 update:

Items

Neltharax, Enemy of the Sky now grants 1% attack speed in PvP Combat (was 5%).

Demon Hunter

Havoc

Restless Hunter (Talent) damage bonus for next Blade Dance/Death Sweep reduced by 40% in PvP Combat.

Druid

Guardian

Frenzied Regeneration is now 50% effective in PvP Combat (was 62%).

Evoker

Living Flame healing increased by 30% in PvP Combat.

Verdant Embrace healing increased by 20% in PvP Combat.

Oppressing Roar increases the duration of incoming crowd control by 30% (was 20%) in PvP Combat.

Hunter

Beast Mastery

Stormwing Harrier’s Camouflage 4-piece now increases the damage of your next Kill Command by 10% in PvP (was 20%).

Marksmanship

Rapid Fire damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.

Aimed Shot damage increased by 15% in PvP Combat.

Chimaera Shot damage increased by 30% in PvP Combat.

Unerring Vision critical strike damage bonus effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP Combat.

Monk

Mistweaver

Healing Sphere (PvP Talent) – Now triggers the dispel backlash effects from Unstable Affliction and Vampiric Touch. Healing increased by 320%.

Priest

Shadow

Psyfiend (PvP Talent) healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Rogue

Assassination

Vault Delver’s Toolkit 4-piece set bonus Bleed damage bonus reduced by 50% in PvP Combat.

Wound Poison (Deathmark version) healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Shaman

Restoration

Damage dealt to Earthen Wall Totem caused by damage absorbed by pets is reduced by 90%.

Warlock

Affliction

Unstable Affliction backlash damage increased by 35%.

Destruction

Chaos Bolt damage increased by 40% in PvP Combat (was 15%).

Resolved an issue that caused Bane of Havoc (PvP Talent) to deal more damage than intended to targets.

Fel Fissure (PvP Talent) healing reduction no longer stacks with similar effects.

Warrior

Arms

Executioner’s Precision is now 30% effective in PvP Combat (was 50%).

Martial Prowess is now 33% effective in PvP Combat (was 50%).

Overpower damage increased by 20% in PvP Combat.

Slam damage increased by 40% in PvP Combat.

Further developer comments can be found on the Blizzard forums.

With so many changes on the cards, you'll want to keep an eye on