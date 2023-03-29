WoW Dragonflight patch notes bring extensive PTR set bonus redesigns

New WoW Dragonflight patch notes for the current PTR build include a wide-reaching overhaul to a number of set bonuses. Blizzard’s long-running fantasy MMORPG is getting a number of set redesigns for classes including Frost and Unholy Death Knights, Prot and Ret Paladins, Windwalker Monks, Arcane Mages, Resto Shamans, Discipline and Shadow Priests, and Destruction Warlocks, potentially shaking up the WoW Dragonflight tier list.

Alongside these redesigns are a number of balance tuning tweaks. These include some nice buffs to Havoc Demon Hunter and Resto Shamans, while sets for the likes of Resto Druid, Assassination Rogue, and Arms Warrior all get hit with the nerf hammer. There are also some changes for Outlaw Rogue and a Holy Priest redesign that Blizzard says will arrive in a later PTR build.

WoW Dragonflight PTR patch notes – March 29

Here are the full WoW Dragonflight patch notes for the PTR update on March 29, courtesy of Blizzard.

Updated Designs

Frost Death Knight redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Howling Blast damage increased by 20%. Consuming Rime increases the damage of your next Frostwyrm’s Fury by 5%, stacking 10 times. Pillar of Frost calls a Frostwyrm’s Fury at 40% effectiveness that cannot Freeze enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Frostwyrm’s Fury causes enemies hit to take 25% increased damage from your Critical Strikes for 12 sec.

Unholy Death Knight redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Death Coil and Epidemic damage increased by 10%. Casting Death Coil or Epidemic grants a stack of Master of Death, up to 20. Dark Transformation consumes Master of Death and grants 1% Mastery for each stack for 20 sec.

(4) Set Bonus: Army of the Dead grants 20 stacks of Master of Death. When Death Coil or Epidemic consumes Sudden Doom, gain 2 extra stacks of Master of Death and 10% Mastery for 6 sec.

Arcane Mage redesign

(4) Set Bonus: For every 24,000 mana spent on and during Arcane Surge, your spell damage is increased by 1% for 12 sec after Arcane Surge fades, stacking up to 25 times. Mana regeneration is increased by 50% for this time.

Windwalker Monk redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Rising Sun Kick deals 12% increased damage and goes nova, dealing (80% of Attack Power) Shadowflame damage to all enemies within 8 yds.

Protection Paladin redesign

(4) Set Bonus: Judgment critical strikes apply Heartfire and can trigger Grand Crusader.

Retribution Paladin redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Judgment and Hammer of Wrath deal 10% increased damage and 20% increased critical strike damage. Hammer of Wrath applies Judgment to enemies.

(4) Set Bonus: Judgment increases the damage enemies take from your Holy Power spenders by an additional 5%. Hammer of Wrath now hits 4 nearby enemies for 20% of its damage.

Discipline Priest redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Shadow Word: Pain/Purge the Wicked damage increased by 25%. Power Word: Shield absorbs 20% additional damage.

(4) Set Bonus: Every 3 casts of Power Word: Shield cause your next Atonement granted by Power Word: Shield to last an additional 15 sec and heal 20% more.

Shadow Priest redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Increases the chance for Shadowy Insight to trigger by 25%. When consuming Shadowy Insight, Mind Blast deals 30% increased damage and generates 4 additional Insanity.

(4) Set Bonus: Devouring Plague damage increased by 15%. Every 4 casts of Devouring Plague increases the damage of Shadowy Apparitions conjured within the next 10 sec by 80%.

Restoration Shaman redesign

(4) Set Bonus: Each ally healed by Tidewaters increases your healing done by 1% for 6 sec and increases the healing of your next Healing Wave or Healing Surge by 10%, or your next Chain Heal by 2%.

Destruction Warlock redesign

(2) Set Bonus: Channel Demonfire bolts, Immolate, and Incinerate have a chance to fire an additional Demonfire bolt.

(4) Set Bonus: Demonfire bolts increase your Fire damage by 1% for 13 sec, stacking up to 8 times. Gaining a stack does not refresh the duration. Casting Channel Demonfire resets this effect.

Tuning Updates

Havoc Demon Hunter

(2) Set Bonus: Gain Seething Fury every 175 Fury you spend (down from 200).

(4) Set Bonus: Each time you gain Seething Fury, the damage of your next Eye Beam is increased by 15% (up from 12%).

Balance Druid

(2) Set Bonus: Sunfire, Moonfire and Shooting Stars damage increased by 20% (up from 18%).

(4) Set Bonus: Crashing Star damage increased to (76.5% of Spell Power) (up from 72% of Spell Power).

Restoration Druid

(2) Set Bonus: Rejuvenation and Lifebloom healing increased by 12% (down from 15%). Regrowth healing over time increased by 50% (down from 75%).

(4) Set Bonus: Flourish increases the rate of your heal over time effects by 30% for an additional 16 sec after it ends (down from 40%).

Mistweaver Monk

(2) Set Bonus: Renewing Mists has a chance to grant Soulfang Infusion, granting 3% of your maximum Mana over 3 sec. (down from 5% over 5 sec).

Assassination Rogue

(2) Set Bonus: Rupture deals an additional 40% damage as Nature. Crimson Tempest deals an additional 20% damage as Nature. (down from 40%).

Restoration Shaman

(2) Set Bonus: Healing of Tidewaters increased to 175% of Spell Power (up from 140%).

Arms Warrior

(4) Set Bonus: Deep Wounds critical strikes have a chance to increase the damage of your next Slam by 15%. (down from 25%).

Upcoming Changes

These changes will not be in this week’s PTR deploy, but will be in a for a future PTR build.

Holy Priest redesign

(2) Set Bonus: When you cast Prayer of Mending, there is a 35% chance its effect is duplicated to another ally.

(4) Set Bonus: When Prayer of Mending jumps or expires, it increases the damage and healing of your next Holy Word by 4%, stacking up to 15 times.

Outlaw Rogue

(4) Set Bonus: Between the Eyes grants 5% Agility for 15s. (down from 7%).

Make sure you’re getting the most from your time in the Dragon Isles by installing the best WoW addons for Dragonflight in 2023. If you’ve yet to dive in, take a look through our WoW Dragonflight review to find out what it’s all about, or perhaps browse some of the best Dragon games on PC if you can’t get enough of the big, scaly beasts.