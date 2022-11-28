WoW Dragonflight release time and launch countdown

The WoW Dragonflight release time is simultaneous worldwide, but of course, the exact time varies by time zone. This may cause some confusion as to when exactly you can expect to transition from the pre-patch version to the expansion’s full release, since the official release date of November 28 may actually be November 29 depending on what country you happen to be in at the time.

If you prefer to stick to a precise time zone for launches and updates, the WoW Dragonflight release time is at 11pm UTC on November 28. However, if you’re unfamiliar with Coordinated Universal Time, here’s a full list of every Dragonflight release time according to the major regions that Blizzard’s acclaimed MMORPG – and one of the best PC games – is available to play.

WoW Dragonflight release time

Here is every WoW Dragonflight release time separated by region:

Americas

3pm Pacific (PST), November 28

4pm Mountain (MT), November 28

5pm Central (CT), November 28

6pm Eastern (ET), November 28

8pm Brasilia Time (BRT), November 28

Europe

11pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), November 28

12am Central Europe (CET), November 29

1am Eastern Europe (EET), November 29

Taiwan

7am China Standard Time (CST), November 29

Korea

8am Korea Standard Time (KST), November 29

Australia

10am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), November 29

The latest expansion includes an overhaul of the WoW Dragonflight talents system, offering more customisation for your chosen class or spec than fans of the RPG game have seen in recent years. As a result, we highly recommend checking out our WoW Dragonflight tier list for the latest meta, so you can respec or alt accordingly. Finally, take a look at our collection of the best WoW addons for exploring the Dragon Isles, as well as a refresher on the WoW console commands that can come in handy on your journey.