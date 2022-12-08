WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops give free Race to World First loot

The latest WoW Dragonflight Twitch drop celebrate the Race to World First by gifting players the Cenarion Hatchling pet and Swift Windsteed mount in the MMORPG

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops give free Race to World First loot: A horse with horns wearing vine-like reigns and a muzzle stands in green fields with a small birdlike creature next to it

World of Warcraft

A new set of WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops celebrate the Race to World First, gifting the MMORPG‘s players a free mount, pet, and toy in order to celebrate the first leg of the Dragon Isles’ competitive raid tournament.

A new WoW expansion means a new Race to World First, with the doors to the Vault of the Incarnates finally being thrown open to some of Azeroth’s best raiding guilds.

To celebrate the event’s kick off, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to gift players a series of different rewards, including a new mount, pet, and some festive fireworks to celebrate in style.

In order to claim said shiny goodies, you’ll have to watch a set amount of WoW Dragonflight between these dates:

  • Cenarion Hatchling: Watch four hours between December 9 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT / 9AM CEST to December 13 2:59pm PST / 5:59pm EST / 10:59pm GMT / 11:59pm CEST
  • Swift Windsteed: Watch eight hours between December 9 at 12am PST / 3am EST / 8am GMT / 9AM CEST to December 13 2:59pm PST / 5:59pm EST / 10:59pm GMT / 11:59pm CEST
  • Perpetual Purple Firework: Watch two hours between December 13 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT / 12am CEST

In order to start claiming you’ll need to ensure that your Blizzard account is connected to your Twitch. You can check this in your account settings under ‘Connections.’

Some of WoW’s finest are looking to snatch the Vault of the Incarnates crown, with Team Liquid, Echo, Method, and many more geared up with their eyes set on the prize. As the race continues to heat up, we’ll have to wait and see who triumphs over the Dragon Isles’ resident terrors.

If watching the Race has inspired you to dive into Dragonflight, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight review in progress, as well as our WoW Dragonflight tier list to help you pick a new main.

