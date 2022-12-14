WoW Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates is now a fruity roguelike

The WoW Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates raid dropped alongside Season 1, throwing open the doors to one of the Dragon Isles’ most dangerous sites to date. If you’re looking to dive straight into the raid, it may be worth testing your mettle in advance using this fun roguelike parody game.

This roguelike isn’t simply a straight remake of the Raid – of course it isn’t. This 2D bullet hell transforms your hero of Azeroth into a, well, pineapple. Yes, I’m very, very serious.

As you can probably deduce, the raid’s other bosses have also been reimagined as various different types of fruit, with their names transformed into fruit-themed puns. Framed by a bright, lively Sonic Heroes-style soundtrack, creator TacticalAirHorse describes the game as “a training mini-game that simulates seven out of eight bosses of the Vault of the Incarnates raid.”

The game has been picked up by a plethora of WoW outlets, as well as Twitch streamer Zack ‘Asmongold’ who, despite referring to the game as “easy” wiped against the different fruit-themed bosses more times that he’d probably like to admit. Although, I’m not one to talk; I got mangled by Fruitarth, the cold lemonade (probably because it looks like a spider, and I am scared of spiders).

If you want to take on the spiky terrors that lurk within the Vault of the Pineapples, you can jump in here. The game is a browser game, so no fussy downloads required: simply click ‘play’ and let your fruity journey commence!

While you may not find your pineapple persona on our WoW Dragonflight tier list, there are a whole plethora of other characters that you can customize to fit your every need. If you’re more interested in cooking pineapples than becoming them (bit harsh, but you do you), you can also check out our rundown of the WoW Dragonflight professions system.