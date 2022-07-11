WoW Warlock gets stuck with overpowered, unkillable Felguard pet

World of Warcraft runs like a well-oiled machine, nearly two decades into its existence – but it’s not without its share of bugs. Most of these are unremarkable, and some are disruptive, but once in a blue moon, they actually create a temporary unfair advantage – although sometimes you can have too much of a good thing, like this WoW Felguard bug.

It’s this kind of bug that Reddit user cc4s2b9x (no doubt named after their paternal grandfather) encountered. The bug started when our alphanumerical warlock friend visited Torghast, Tower of the Damned, an ever-changing, procedurally generated dungeon. Said dungeon has a mechanic called Anima Powers, temporary buffs that improve abilities and buff stats – which their Felguard pet Rinnrike received, beefing up its damage and health.

However, when the warlock and their companion left Torghast, the buffs persisted. Running Mists of Tirna Scithe afterward, Rinnrike the Felguard logged a DPS of over 12k, hitting for 10k on average and critting for 22k. While this may seem like a dream come true, exploiting a bug to gain an advantage can easily see you getting slapped with a suspension or ban.

cc4s2b9x took every measure to rid themselves of this golden anchor. Resummoning didn’t work, and neither did killing it, respecing, trying Torghast again, doing arena, doing Mythic+, changing addons, renaming it… seemingly the only path to not getting hit with a suspension was just changing to a different spec entirely and leaving Rinnrike to dream of world destruction in his corner of the nether realm.

Thankfully, after conferring with other Reddit users, a workaround was found. The Glyph of Wrathguard is a cosmetic item that transforms your Felguard into a Wrathguard, the demonic Draenei soldiers of the Burning Legion. Clearly, they also haven’t been pumping the ‘roids as much as the Felguard either, as upon using this glyph, the Felguard went back to its puny, pre-Torghast stat line. All without a ban or suspension, too.

