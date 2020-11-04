One of World of Warcraft’s most divisive farming methods is being stamped out

Multiboxing has been around for ages in World of Warcraft and has often proved relatively divisive. You can do it by downloading third-party software that allows you to play on several accounts at the same time. The software makes it possible for you to transfer your keyboard entries from one client to however more you fancy. Being able to control multiple accounts proves handy for resource farming as you can speed up the process considerably.

Now, however, Blizzard has taken to the MMORPG’s forums to update players that, after a review, the studio has decided to make using input broadcasting software an “actionable offence”. The punishments won’t kick in for a while, though, as Blizzard plans to issue warnings to players before suspicion and permanent closure of accounts kick in.

“As World of Warcraft has evolved, our policies have also evolved to support the health of the game and the needs of the players,” the blog post reads. “We’ve examined the use of third-party input broadcasting software, which allows a single keystroke or action to be automatically mirrored to multiple game clients, and we’ve seen an increasingly negative impact to the game as this software is used to support botting and automated gameplay.”

In the more recent Battle for Azeroth expansion, multiboxing proved quite prominent in Nazjatar, as it was a handy way to farm herbs. As it has so often done, though, it led people in the community to question whether doing it was fair.

Stamping out multiboxing now makes sense, though, as the WoW: Shadowlands release date is only a few weeks away. If you want to know what other WoW: Shadowlands changes are also coming, you know where to click.