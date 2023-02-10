WoW Paladins to get Warrior style glow up in next Dragonflight patch

If you’re a WoW Paladin main, I feel your pain (that rhymes, apparently). While World of Warcraft‘s holiest class isn’t quite at the bottom of the WoW Dragonflight tier list, it’s been a while since it got some love. Thankfully, Blizzard appears to have noticed, and a new series of datamined spells may help the class dominate the MMO once more.

As the WoW Dragonflight 10.0.7 PTR kicks off we were aware that Ret Paladins were set to be buffed, but it appears that there’s a whole slew of potential new spells on the way, too.

It’s worth noting that when the dataminers over at Wowhead uncovered the spells, they clarified that they aren’t currently linked to any talent tree, so are very much subject to change. So while I’m saying you should get excited, maybe just not too excited.

There is a whole collection of new spells including Adjudication, which increases auto attack damage by 10% and extends its range to three yards; Consecrated Blade, which synergises with Blade of Judgement give at 33% chance of casting Consecration at a target’s location; and a few new aura effects for existing spells.

The highlight, however, is Wings of Liberty. For all intents and purposes it’s a carbon copy of the Warrior’s Heroic Leap at the moment, as Wowhead notes that the ability’s body text is the exact same. It also is the name of a new Demon Hunter ability with the same text, and a Priest spell with different text.

One of the Retribution versions has a Taunt reset, whereas the other specs do not, but the second iteration of Retribution’s ability is entirely different again. Confused? So am I.

The suggested WoW Paladin Wings of Liberty abilities are listed below.

Retribution Paladin Version 1: Leap through the air toward a target location, slamming down with destructive force to deal (23.5% of Attack power) Physical damage to all enemies within eight yards, and resetting the remaining cooldown on Taunt.

Retribution Paladin Version 2: Consecrates the land beneath you, causing [(5% of Attack power) * ceil12] Holy damage over 12 sec to enemies who enter the area.

Consecrated Ground and reducing their movement speed by 50%

Consecrated Ground and reducing their movement speed by 50% Holy and Protection Paladin: Leap through the air toward a target location, slamming down with destructive force to deal (23.5% of Attack power) Physical damage to all enemies within eight yards.

It’s no secret that Paladins have fallen down both the DPS and tank tier lists coming into Dragonflight, overshadowed by the different Warrior classes due to their tanky defensive stats, high damage output, and, most importantly, mobility. Wings of Liberty looks like the perfect way to make Paladins more of a match for Warriors at high keys, but will the spell actually make it onto live servers? We’ll have to wait and see, but Blizzard, buff priests next maybe? Not because I’m a Shadow Priest main or anything; I just think they seem really nice.

If you're yet to dive into the mysterious world of Dragonflight, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight review, as well as our rundown of the WoW Dragonflight professions.