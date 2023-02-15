New WoW patch notes finally add FFXIV style cross-realm Mythic raiding

As someone whose main World of Warcraft character remains trapped on a separate realm from my friends, the new WoW patch notes are a dream come true. Sure, I could pay for a transfer, but Blizzard’s February 14 hotfix for the MMO adds cross-realm Mythic raiding, meaning I don’t need to drop $25 / £19 to raid high keys with mates.

At the time of writing, the list of hotfixes on the official WoW website don’t mention this change, but the Warcraft Twitter account lists a vast array hotfixes that were apparently pushed live on February 14.

“Hotfix highlights rolling out today: Cross-realm Mythic raiding, Uncapped Valor and Conquest, Mythic Raz [Raszageth] adjustments, class balance,” reads the tweet. None of these have been discussed in full so far, but the cross-realm Mythic raiding and uncapped Valor and Conquest are two very exciting changes.

It goes without saying that some players start their WoW journey on a different server to others – especially because some servers have insanely high populations, or are dedicated to specific aspects of the game (PvP, raiding, RP, and so on). This new cross-realm system is incredibly handy, because, let’s face it, transferring can be expensive. So, if you’re looking to do the odd high key raid (you can currently do low keys and quest together across realms) but keep your focus on PvP to match your server’s alignment, then this hotfix makes it easier to do just that.

Given that rival MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV has a really, really good cross-realm system, this is a welcome change for WoW that brings it up to speed with its main competitor.

The other notable thing is obviously the uncapped Valor and Conquest. For those who dipped out of Shadowlands before Valor was re-released, it’s a specific currency used to upgrade Mythic+ gear. Conquest is, of course, the PvP currency which is also used to upgrade PvP gear. Removing the caps on both of these will allow you to farm easier, upgrade more often and, in turn, get better gear.

The other elements of the hotfix like class tuning and changes to Mythic Raszagaeth are also important, of course, but we’ll need to wait and see what exactly those are.

Until then, we have a WoW Dragonflight tier list to help you pick your class and spec, as well as all of the best WoW addons to make your battle against the tempest herself a little easier.