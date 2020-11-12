WoW Shadowlands release time – here’s exactly when you can play

The next World of Warcraft expansion launches later this month, and if you’re making plans for Shadowlands launch day, Blizzard has helpfully provided precise times for release. The WoW Shadowlands release times have landed well before the expansion officially launches, so if you’re preparing excuses to family and work, here’s when you need to start.

Shadowlands launches on November 23 at 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST / 23:00 GMT. On the other side of the date line, on November 24, it launches at 00:00 CET / 10:00 AEDT. That’s one single global release time for every region. No matter where in the world you are, you will be able to play no later than the morning of November 24. (Er, assuming the servers hold up, that is.)

The WoW Shadowlands release date was initially set for October 27, but suffered a month-long delay to its new launch day. The pre-patch is already live, so there’s some content for you to check out as you wait for the expansion to drop.

For now, you can just keep watching the trailers.

