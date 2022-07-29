WoW Shadowlands Season 4 rewards you with a jellified cat

World of Warcraft has had a long time to polish its gameplay model, and keep things exciting for long-time players of the MMO. One relatively new innovation is the Mythic+ Season system. Each Season, players strive to achieve the highest possible Mythic+ rating, as well as various raid-based activities. Season 4 begins in August, and as such a host of new challenges and rewards are on the horizon. For the full details check out the post on the Blizzard blog, but let’s run down the most notable stuff.

Firstly, Fated Raids. In order to keep older raids exciting, each week of the season a raid is marked as Fated. While Fated, raids enemies are scaled up in power, and each boss will be strengthened by a Fated Power – a varying power-up that changes from week to week. By beating them, you can earn Fated Infusions, which temporarily buff your character. By beating all three Fated raids, you can earn the squishy and huggable Jigglesworth Sr., a jellified sabretooth mount. Beat them on Heroic for the “Hero of Fate” title, and on Mythic for teleports to the raid locations.

For Mythic+, some older dungeons are making their return: Tazavesh, Operation Mechagon, Return to Karazhan, Grimrail Depot, and Iron Docks. In addition, there’s a new Keystone modifier – Shrouded. Certain enemies are secretly disguised Nathrezim, and if you defeat them you gain a temporary buff to a secondary stat. You’ll also get a health and mana restoration that’ll be valuable mid-fight. If you reach a Mythic+ rating of at least 1500 this season, you’ll gain the title “The Shrouded”. Reach 2000, and you’ll get a nifty shadow elemental mount, the Restoration Deathwalker. Completing all the Mythic+ dungeons at Keystone level 20 or higher will net you dungeon teleports, and finishing in the top 0.1% of all players in your region will grant the lucky few the “Shrouded Hero” title.

Lastly, for PvP rewards we have the latest Eternal Gladiator Feat of Strength, which will award you with the Eternal Gladiator’s Soul Eater mount and “Eternal Gladiator” title. You can also get another mount, the Vicious Warstalker, by playing in Arena and Rated Battlegrounds.

And that about does it! For more on Shadowlands Season 4, you can check out our article on Blizzard’s less than stellar communication on the PvP sphere. Alternatively you can look to the further future with the latest Dragonflight alpha patch notes.