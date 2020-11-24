WoW Shadowlands Sinrunner Blanchy – how to get the mount

Looking for how to get Sinrunner Blanchy in WoW Shadowlands? One of Warcraft’s first horse celebrities is back as a mou, and a lot creepier than you remember. Old Blanchy — for whom you collected oats for as a young Alliance character in Westfall, encountered as a young horse in the Escape from Durnholde Keep dungeon, saw serving with the Westfall Brigade in Northrend, and found murdered by bandits in Cataclysm — has come to her final, bloody resting place.

The new model for Blanchy in the afterlife-themed World of Warcraft Shadowlands expansion is based on the new translucent-blood appearance common in the Revendreth zone (and in its related Venthyr abilities). She’s a spooky red horse indeed this time around, and you can get her as a mount if you care for her over the course of several days.

Here are all the hoops you’ll need to jump through to gallop away into the distance on your new fiery red steed.

How to get Sinrunner Blanchy in WoW Shadowlands

You’ll start by looking for Dead Blanchy in Revendreth. She starts running at the northern end of the Endmire area near the river, starting at coordinates 63, 43 on the far edge of the bank from the road, and she is FAST – faster than a mounted player can ride. If she gets to the end of her run, she poofs, and you’re stuck waiting another hour or two for her to spawn. But, if you throw yourself in front of her, she’ll stop running long enough for you to interact with her. Once any player has stopped her, anyone can interact with her for a few minutes before she despawns.

You can talk to her once a day. Each day, she’ll indicate she wants something different – but the order is always the same by player, so if you’re on Step 3 and you miss a day or two, she’ll still ask you for the items for Step 3 when you stop her. You must be level 55 to start the quest (mostly because the first item she requests, the oats, require level 55 to pick up).

Here are the items you need in order:

Eight handfuls of oats , collected from Sack of Oats on the ground in northern Westfall.

, collected from Sack of Oats on the ground in northern Westfall. A Grooming Brush from Snickersnee in the town of Darkhaven in Revendreth.

from Snickersnee in the town of Darkhaven in Revendreth. Four Sturdy Horseshoes , which you can find as Discarded Horseshoes along the roads on the eastern side of the zone.

, which you can find as Discarded Horseshoes along the roads on the eastern side of the zone. A bucket of clean water . The bucket itself is next to Snickersnee and the carriage, but to fill it, you must find water deep enough to swim in — we recommend Ardenweald and Bastion.

. The bucket itself is next to Snickersnee and the carriage, but to fill it, you must find water deep enough to swim in — we recommend Ardenweald and Bastion. One Comfortable Saddle Blanket , purchased from Ta’true in the Night Market in Revendreth, southwest of Darkhaven. This is a tricky one; Ta’true requires you to purchase it with 30 of a particular kind of Shadowlands meat, and which one changes each week (Aethereal Meat, Creeping Crawler Meat or Phantasmal Haunch).

, purchased from Ta’true in the Night Market in Revendreth, southwest of Darkhaven. This is a tricky one; Ta’true requires you to purchase it with 30 of a particular kind of Shadowlands meat, and which one changes each week (Aethereal Meat, Creeping Crawler Meat or Phantasmal Haunch). Three Dredhollow Apples, which you can buy from Mims, in the Hole in the Wall area west of Castle Nathria.

Our advice would be to collect all the items first, so that when you have a few moments to go looking for Dead Blanchy, you’re not held up by not having the things she wants from you. To find Blanchy herself, we expect that there’ll be groups in the Looking for Group tool formed by players who have successfully stopped her (or are looking to).

Your reward: A gorgeous, smoky-blood version of a WoW Classic. Content creator Syiler created a nice video if you want to see it in action.

The Secret Finding Discord group, as always, played a role in figuring out Blanchy’s secret, and there are several tools on the forums there that might be helpful to you as you work on getting a Sinrunner of your own. Happy hunting!