The World of Warcraft The War Within pre-patch has finally arrived, but it’s already come with one massive caveat. Blizzard has rapidly disabled its newest feature, the Warbanks that allow you to quickly transfer gold and other currencies between all characters on your account, due to a “critical issue” causing some players’ hard-earned resources to vanish.

World of Warcraft Warbands are a new feature for The War Within that aim to make progression and gearing smoother across multiple characters. Running several alts is something many WoW players do, yet it has long been one of the most frustrating parts of keeping up with the current gear meta in the MMORPG, so it’s safe to say that Warbands are rather exciting.

Unfortunately, with the launch of the new pre-patch ahead of the WoW The War Within release date, players immediately began reporting that they were losing currencies when attempting to make use of the new Warbank currency transfer feature. “Lost 100,000 Dragon Isles supplies, 1,500 Darkmoon Prize tickets,” writes one unfortunate player on the Blizzard forums.

WoW community manager Randy ‘Kaivax’ Jordan announces, “Along with the launch of the pre-expansion patch (11.0.0), we’ve temporarily disabled the Warband Warbank while we work on a critical issue. This is a top priority and we intend to enable the Warbank as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Hopefully, this issue is quickly rectified, as transferring currencies between characters is likely to be one of the first things players do after logging back in following the patch. For now, it seems that you’ll have to wait for the feature to return, but you may want to use it with caution even then, just to be on the safe side.

If you’re wondering how to take part in the WoW The War Within beta, we’ve got all the latest details. You’ll also want to ensure you’re using the best WoW addons in 2024 when you get started.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.