WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date met with memes

It’s official; World of Warcraft Classic players will be able to dive into one of WoW’s most iconic expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, in September, 2022. While the announcement has bred excitement, it has also been met with a swarm of memes because the release date leaked in advance.

In the wake of the divisive WoW Shadowlands, World of Warcraft fans have been spending their time reminiscing over some of the game’s best expansions. For some, Legion was the last great saga, for others it was Mists of Pandaria; for most, though, it was Wrath of the Lich King.

Bringing this age-old story back in the form of WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard has finally announced the release date for the next chapter of the Classic story, but has been met with memes in the process.

WoW WoTLK Classic: Release date

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic makes its debut on September 26, throwing open the snowy gates to Northrend once more.

While the Twitter announcement was met with the obvious hype, swathes of fans were also quick to meme it. Why? Blizzard accidentally updated their website several days previous to show off the September 26 release date, letting fans in on the not-so well kept secret early.

Amid excited replies from the likes of YouTube star TimTheTatMan, who simply writes “best WoW cinematic hands down,” are comments like “yeah we already know” and “quick everyone, pretend to be surprised!”

This sentiment is echoed by a cheeky GIF reply with a man being overly shocked for no real reason, while a final response is simply another GIF stating “*pretends to be shocked*”

As the hype around the next instalment in the WoW Classic saga continues to build, it goes without saying that we can’t wait to dive in. To prep for WoTLK, though, it’s worth looking through our list of best WoW Classic addons – after all, Arthas isn’t going down without a fight.