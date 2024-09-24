If I were to put together a list of all the most relaxing places to spend my time, a zombie apocalypse wouldn’t be on there. Especially not the kind of apocalypse that you’ll find in World War Z Aftermath, with fast zombies and near never-ending tides of the undead hungry for flesh. If, however, you’ve begun to find things a little tame, then the newest update for the game is for you as the developer behind Space Marine 2 has been hard at work on a new mode.

The Extinction Challenge Mode is exactly as difficult as its title would lead you to believe. World War Z Aftermath has never been a walk in the park, but this new mode should spice things up for jaded zombie game enthusiasts considerably. For a start, zombies are far more aggressive in this mode, they’re tougher to dispatch, and they can infect on contact – not only when you get injured.

That would be enough by itself for a rougher, tougher time, but there’s plenty more in the barrel for this mode. The most impactful of which is the list of new mutators which should twist the action in several ways to change up how you approach combat situations.

Myopia blurs your eyesight after aiming, Angry Turrets will set all turrets to be neutral meaning they’ll fire on you and zombies alike (something familiar to any Fallout hacking fans). There’s extra explosives for Bomber zombies, poison clouds you might encounter, and much more. 13 new mutators are included for players to choose from, so there’s tons of replayability baked right in.

The Extinction update is out now for World War Z Aftermath along with the paid Golden Bloom Weapon Skin Pack DLC. The latter brings a tone of floral skins for several weapons, such as the Keris V10 SMG, MAG-5 machine gun, and Geist 17MP pistol. To learn more, head over to Steam.

