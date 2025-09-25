I have a bit of an obsession with zombie K-dramas. From All of Us Are Dead to the messy yet lovable Zombiverse, if it has hordes of flesh-eating monsters in it (and Noh Hong-chul) then I'll probably watch it. My odd fascination for the undead transcends TV, however; I reviewed Dying Light 2 and Back 4 Blood, and while I'm not great at it, I do love a few rounds of CoD Zombies. It's no surprise, then, that I've spent many an hour blasting Zekes in World War Z, and its new, weapon-focused Heavy Ordinance update is giving me yet another reason to strap on my hunting shoes and take to the streets.

Inspired by the much-maligned movie (I mean, I liked it), World War Z tasks you with one thing: survival. As hordes of Zekes pour out of every orifice using Saber's terrifying swarm system, you'll choose a class, upgrade your gear, and try to get from A to B without being eaten alive. It's standard zombie game fare, but the Swarm Engine really does make a huge difference.

World War Z's latest update, Heavy Ordinance, does largely what it says on the tin. You'll now be able to add perks to heavy weapons, with three options for each of the eight available guns (24 in total). These include everything from Steady Grip for your chainsaw to adding napalm to your flamethrower, and they're all absolutely perfect for letting you really customize your playstyle and, more importantly, blowing Zekes to kingdom come.

If you find that these extra upgrades make things a little too easy, there are six new Challenger Horde mutators, too. Dead Pirate allows zombies to stay alive for a little longer after losing their heads, Paralytic Toxin slows you down if you take damage, and Arm Weakness negates the new perks entirely by locking out all heavy weapons. There are some positives, like Sharing is Caring, which applies medkit effects to all teammates, but on the whole these modifiers make everything a lot harder.

To top it off, there are two new DLC weapon skins: the neon-drenched, pumpkin-emblazoned Vibrant Halloween pack, and the fiery Raging Phoenix cosmetics, which are available for $4.99 / £3.99. As a self-professed scene queen, I need those Halloween skins, especially the chainsaw one.

World War Z's Heavy Ordinance update is out right now, and is completely free. You can check it out, and cop the new skin drop, here.

If spooky season translates to 'have a night in and terrify myself,' then we have a list of all the best horror games for your macabre amusement. Alternatively, if you're also looking to spook your buddies, here's a rundown of all the best multiplayer games - Left 4 Dead 2's on there, so you know it's good.

Is World War Z part of your gaming group's rotation? Tell us about your shenanigans over on Discord, where our team has some great stories.