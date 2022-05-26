World’s smallest ATX PSU is ideal for modding consoles into gaming PCs

HDPLEX has unveiled the world’s smallest ATX PSU, and it could help modders transform retro consoles into mini gaming PCs. The 200W power supply features a passive cooling system that eliminates the need for fans, with the whole package measuring just slightly larger than a cell phone.

Over on the HDPLEX site, the company showcases the world’s smallest ATX PSU, demonstrating its remarkable size and specs. Negating the need for fans plays a role in reducing the power supply’s footprint, something that’s attributed to the use of gallium nitrate technology. By using GaN cooling and an aluminium alloy body, the gaming PC part is able to keep temperatures low without the use of fans, ultimately allowing it to shrink its dimensions.

If the dinky ATX PSU’s 200W isn’t enough, HDPLEX says you can sync two units together to achieve double wattage. Naturally, this trades away its world’s smallest status, but it’s still an extremely low profile solution that beats traditional mini ATX options in terms of power and size.

The world’s smallest power supply is an intriguing concept, but if you’re rocking a modern RTX rig, the PSU might not be of much use. Nvidia recommends 550W of system power to run cards like the RTX 3050, and upcoming entry-level RTX 4000 cards might guzzle even more juice.

However, if you’re into the idea of turning old consoles like the Sega Dreamcast into a gaming PC, HDPLEX’s PSU could be a game-changer. In fact, its footprint means it’ll fit nicely into super contact shells, meaning we could actually turn the Queen’s golden Nintendo Wii into a sleeper rig. Of course, if you do decide to delve into the art of converting retro platforms into PCs, you’ll want to perhaps only target non-working machines.