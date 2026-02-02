One of our favorite strategy sims adds mod support, and I can finally build a flight path to Rivendell

If you could book a flight to anywhere in the world, where would you go? Now expand that to anywhere in your imagination. I'd choose Rivendell. I can't imagine how restorative it would be to just go and chill with Elrond and his mates on a weekend, the stresses of the working week fading into obscurity as you dine on fine cuisine and listen to gentle lyre-music. Well, you can do that now. Kind of. Hit transport sim-slash-strategy game Worldwide Rush has added mod support in its latest update, and it's only a matter of time before someone adds my dream destination to the otherwise grounded simulation.

Worldwide Rush made headlines upon release with its unique blend of Microsoft Flight Sim-esque route planning and Europa Universalis 4's 4X strategy. It's a compelling pitch, and fans of both genres immediately latched onto the game. Nearly six months after release, developer Memel Games has finally added mod support, which will be crucial to the sim's future success.

Mods are the lifeblood of strategy games in this vein. Simulators like this thrive on fan support, from texture packs to entire new mechanics. We've got a whole page dedicated to the best Cities Skylines 2 mods, and I fully expect Worldwide Rush to follow a similar path.

Judging by the Steam reviews, I can already envisage mods tweaking the game's UI and AI systems, including adding tolls for other companies using your tracks and a limit for the number of routes entering cities to ease congestion. I'm sure adding mythical cities will be the next priority for dedicated modders right after those issues are sorted.

As well as the city modding of my dreams, Memel Games has listed the specific areas it has added mod support to. You're now able to mod the in-game rules, currency, sprites, textures, vehicle companies, vehicle types, vehicle graphics, play region, prebuilt roads, prebuilt rails, and sea paths in the game. It has also added the functionality for browsing and editing mods, as well as integrated Steam Workshop, so you can discover mods that way.

Depending on the exact functionality of changing the in-game rules, there's not a lot else that I'd want to be able to mod in Worldwide Rush. If that can streamline the game AI, then modders should be able to solve its most egregious problems - and make some fun changes while they're at it. Now, let's add a flight path from The Shire to Mordor - that should make Frodo's journey a bit easier.