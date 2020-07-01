Back to Top

Worms Rumble is a crazy Smash Bros battle royale

When you see a new Worms game, you generally know what you’re getting: teams of worms taking turns using all manner of increasingly absurd weapons to wipe each other off the map. Add updated 3D graphics, new grenades, maybe another mode or two, sure – but so far Worms has stayed fairly close to its established formula. Well, no longer: Team17 has announced Worms Rumble, a 32-player battle royale version of Worms that ditches the turn-based format for a real time, Smash Bros-style brawl.

“Worms Rumble is unlike anything we have ever done with a Worms game before,” Team17 says in its announcement. And indeed it is – Worms Rumble features real-time combat, 32-player online matches with cross-play between PC and PlayStation 4 and 5, with battle royale and deathmatch modes available.

The trailer below shows off what Worms fans have to look forward to: the same crazy Worms action, all happening at the same time across a sprawling mall map. And while purists will undoubtedly turn up their noses at the decision to make it real-time, it’s hard to deny that this looks like a lot of fun.

Here’s the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail

Worms Rumble is due out later this year, but a multiplayer beta on Steam is set to kick off July 15. You can sign up to participate by following this link to register your name for a chance to get in and play it early.

The beta will begin July 15 at 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 7:00 EDT / 4:00 PDT. It’ll run through July 20.

Who knows? Perhaps Worms Rumble will make its way onto the list of 2020’s best multiplayer games on PC.

Ian Boudreau

Freelance writer

Published:

Freelance games writer (and PCGamesN's weekend scribe), former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Best multiplayer games on PC

Best multiplayer games on PC
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation