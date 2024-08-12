Play the new Lovecraftian city builder Worshippers of Cthulu right now

With so many city building and management games out now or on the horizon, it can be hard for a new entry to the genre to stick out. Amidst 2024 launches like Manor Lords, Frostpunk 2, and Cities Skylines 2, though, a game like Worshippers of Cthulu — one that takes the usual formula of city management and inflects it with Lovecraftian horror — is worth noting. Just as Dredge, Cult of the Lamb, and Darkest Dungeon found success in blending eerie cult horror with established genres, Worshippers of Cthulu looks to do the same. And now you can see how it plays for yourself thanks to the launch of a new demo on Steam.

Worshippers of Cthulu is a city building game that tasks players with overseeing a society of cultists devoted to serving HP Lovecraft’s eldritch god, Cthulu. Its demo gives a taste of what to expect from the final launch, providing a tutorial and a portion of the game that shows off its unique take on the genre.

In it, the player leads cultists in their goal of awakening Cthulu and ushering in a new age of existence, a lofty goal that requires constructing and upgrading a base as well as managing resources and workers. It includes systems like ritual ceremonies that provide access to new methods of expanding the city, exploration that sees those outside of the cult either converted or sacrificed, and an introduction to the game’s take on Lovecraft’s well established fiction.

While the game still only has a general 2024 launch date, you can try Worshippers of Cthulu out for yourself now by downloading its demo on Steam right here.

