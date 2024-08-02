Nothing’s more infuriating than when you’re pushing hard in a racing game, you’re side by side with your opponent, and you get slapped with a penalty for trading some paint. Even the smallest bit of contact can see you get punished. The opposite is true of Bugbear Entertainment’s Wreckfest, the red-blooded demolition derby racer. While the game’s been well supported over the last five years, it seems that the time for a proper upgrade is upon us, because Wreckfest 2 has just been revealed.

Yes, one of the most chaotic and destructive racing games ever is getting a sequel. From its initial reveal trailer, and from a media briefing I attended ahead of the THQ Nordic Showcase, Wreckfest 2 seems like more of the same – just better. There is one major new feature that we know about so far (more on that in a second) but on the whole the game consists of beaten-up cars sliding around tracks and smashing into each other until they resemble a crushed soda can, as it should.

So, what’s that big new feature then? Well, it’s a proper car customization tool that lets you make bespoke liveries. In the original Wreckfest, there is some level of customization – each vehicle has various pre-made skins that you can select, you can change the colors of the elements of the designs, and there are of course things like roof ornaments that let you express yourself too.

In Wreckfest 2 though, you’ve got a lot more freedom to create whatever you want. Each section of body work can be altered independently, either by slapping decals on it or changing the base paint color. There’s also a rust brush that lets you choose just how old and worn you want your vehicle to be. At an initial glance, it still doesn’t look as in-depth as something like Forza Horizon 5’s, but it’s certainly a big step up for Wreckfest fans.

It was also mentioned during the press briefing that there would be a way to “share [liveries] with friends,” so it sounds like some kind of share code feature will be present.

At the moment, there’s no mention of a release date or window for Wreckfest 2, but given that this is the initial reveal of the game, I’m not surprised that we’re aren’t getting that info right now.

