As much as I am absolutely terrible at soulslike games, I'm always enchanted by how beautiful they often are. We've recently seen a flurry of Chinese-set action games, with Black Myth Wukong and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being two of my personal favorites. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, however, is a different story. While we loved it here at PCGamesN, it sits at 'mixed' on Steam, with lifetime reviews at 69%. Its brand new deluxe edition expansion may be enough to lure some in, and if that doesn't, some free goodies for those who own the base game are a nice bonus.

Set in Ming Dynasty China, you are the eponymous Wuchang, a pirate warrior who's tasked with investigating a new, monster-spawning virus. The disease, known as 'Feathering,' (hence Wuchang: Fallen Feathers) creates bloodthirsty abominations throughout the land of Shu, and you're the one who has to put a stop to it.

While Nat called the game a "gold-standard soulslike" in her 8/10 Wuchang Fallen Feathers review, its launch wasn't the smoothest. Plagued by performance issues and embroiled in a 'censorship' scandal after a patch made certain bosses unkillable, the game has scrambled up the ratings to 'mixed,' with recent reviews sitting at 'mostly positive.'

It's taken a while to get here, but now developer Leenzee has dropped some new content for deluxe edition owners. There are two new costumes (Forged Iron and Radiant), as well as two fresh weapons (the Hooked Blade Spear and Blazing Nightlotus), with two more of each slated to drop across 2025's remaining updates. You can pay $9.99 / £7.99 if you want to upgrade to that version, and you'll be able to grab all the extras.

If you're happy to stick with the base game, however, there's good news there, too. You can grab two new pieces of headgear, the Bo Sorcerer's Crown and Ming Army Helmet, for free right now, so if you're looking for a reason to dive back in, a new look is a pretty good one.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers' deluxe edition expansion patch is live now, and it includes further fixes and some added adjustments. You can check out the full patch notes here.

If you're planning on trying out your new headgear, we have a rundown of the best Wuchang Fallen Feathers builds to make sure you don't get absolutely obliterated, as well as a list of the best Wuchang Fallen Feathers mods if you're looking to freshen things up.

What did you think of Wuchang? Let us know on our Discord server, and show us your coolest looks.