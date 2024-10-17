Ancient or Imperial China is becoming an increasingly-popular setting for some brutal and breathtaking RPGs. Black Myth Wukong has already shown its hand to unprecedented success, and one of those following in its footsteps is Wuchang Fallen Feathers. This beautiful soulslike, set in China during the Ming Dynasty, has only shown flashes of potential up until now, but with its new gameplay trailer it’s quickly become one to watch.

Taking the chunky combat and dark fantasy vibes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne and placing them in an Imperial China setting, Wuchang Fallen Feathers certainly doesn’t disappoint on the visuals and aesthetics. The environments, characters, and the animations for the soulslike’s spells and abilities all look stunning in this new trailer, in which we get to see some proper gameplay for the first time. Debuted during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, it also introduces us to some bosses and reveals some new weapons that’ll take things beyond just melee combat.

Let’s start with a quick look at said weapons. The trailer shows the titular Wuchang wielding plenty of swords and staffs, which is to be expected in any soulslike, but we see plenty of elemental attacks with these weapon types. More interestingly, we also see a flamethrower-style weapon and a staff that is firing projectiles like a machine gun – it’s good to know there will be some ranged options in Fallen Feathers.

Then there are the enemies you’ll face. While most rank and file enemies appear to consist of human warriors you can also spot some zombie-like creatures moving around in small groups as well. As for the bosses, they are billed as “grotesque abominations” and they certainly live up to that description. There’s what looks to me like a giant, fleshy clam, a towering skeletal figure with crow wings, and a vile spider-like creature as well.

It’s a pretty impressive trailer and one that soulslike RPG fans will no doubt be salivating over. As for when you can play it, you’ll have to hang on until next year, I’m afraid.

Wuchang Fallen Feathers is set to release in 2025, and it’ll be available on Game Pass from day one as well. To learn more about it and wishlist it if you’re interested, you can head over to its Steam page right here.

