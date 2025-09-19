WWE 2K25 codes September 2025 - all locker codes

What are the new WWE 2K25 locker codes? It's all heating up in the ring in WWE 2K25 as players prepare for another fiery year of MyFaction. Assemble your roster of legendary wrestlers throughout the ages as you travel the globe, searching for worthy competitors.

These WWE 2K25 codes provide you with helpful rewards for MyFaction, ensuring you have everything needed to create an all-star lineup of wrestlers. MyFaction can be quite the slog if you're relying entirely on in-game rewards, so it's always nice to get an instant upgrade to your squad by redeeming codes in the sports game. You can find the latest WWE 2K25 codes below, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

All WWE 2K25 codes

Here are the latest WWE 2K25 locker codes:

2WORDS4YA2K - x1 Heatwave Basic Pack, x1 Eras Basic Pack, and x1 Elite Cody Rhodes Persona card (NEW)

- 12,500 VC

Expired WWE 2K25 codes

JOINTHEFUN25

NOM1EDO2K25

UNH1NGED25

BIGMANJ4MZ

WMANIA41PACKS

IGNL1VE2K25

SINCITY41WM

DIRTYDOMMASKED

GETREADY4WM

ROADTOWM41EU

ELITEROCK2K25

WELCOMEWWE25

How to redeem WWE 2K25 codes

Once you've got your WWE 2K25 codes ready, here's what you need to do to redeem them:

Launch the game and head to the MyFaction menu from the home screen.

Once you're in the 'Live' tab, select the 'Locker Codes' icon.

Type out your code into the redeem box and hit 'Enter' to claim the rewards.

If your code contains any packs, go to the 'Store' tab and select 'Unopened Packs' to view them.

Where to find WWE 2K25 codes

When it comes to finding WWE 2K25 locker codes, much like 2K's other popular sports series, codes are usually given out on social media platforms. If you want to seek them for yourself, you should check the WWE Games accounts on X and Facebook. That being said, it's easier to keep your eyes peeled on this page, so do yourself a favor and keep it bookmarked to stay up to date.

That's everything you need to upgrade your MyFaction squad using WWE 2K25 codes. Take a break from fighting in the squared circle by checking out our list of the best simulation games. If that doesn't cut it for you, why not utilize the skills that you've earned by sparring against wrestlers in the ring and use them in the best fighting games.