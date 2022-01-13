Game in comfort with an X Rocker gaming chair at 37% off

If you’re one of the many whose New Year’s resolution is to take better care of your health, you might want to consider how your gaming set-up plays into that. Sitting in a chair for hours on end that’s not designed for the purpose can play havoc with your back, but luckily for you, right now you can grab the X Rocker Trident Pedestal 4.1 gaming chair at an impressive 37% off on Amazon.

So what makes this gaming chair a good choice, besides the price? Well, for one thing it comes with an integrated 4.1 wireless audio system that encompasses headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer. This will allow you to become more deeply immersed in the soundscapes of your favourite PC games. Plus, it’s compatible with most setups, and is relatively easy to set up wirelessly.

Sound is one thing, but comfort is another. Rest assured that this chair comes with two padded armrests to ensure that your arms can sit comfortably while you play. Meanwhile, the pedestal swivel base has been designed to give gamers maximum levels of support and mobility during even the longest play sessions.

If you’re concerned that you can’t spend so much on something that’s purely for gaming, worry not, because this chair doesn’t have to be just for gaming. You can use it in your home office, in your living room, or, if needed, you can fold it away to free up space when it’s not in use.

