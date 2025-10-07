If established triple-A studios or even ambitious indies want to leverage AI in the creation of their games, be prepared to extinguish some fires. We've already seen plenty of exasperated, disappointed reactions from gamers after learning about the use of AI to carry out the work talented developers, writers, voice actors, and artists would usually perform. But there is a crowd that wants to see the other extreme - a game fully generated by artificial intelligence. For the record, I absolutely don't include myself in that crowd. But it's there, and the likes of Elon Musk's xAI are trying to make that a reality. Now, he claims that xAI's fresh gaming division will have a "great AI-generated game" in players' hands before the end of 2026, but decides to reveal this window alongside a ropey, Grok-powered vision of what an AI game could be.

Musk has already made his intentions for xAI's entry into the gaming space pretty clear, and the company recently put out a job ad looking for a 'videogames tutor' to train Grok in the art of game design. "You will contribute to xAI's mission by training and refining Grok to excel in video game concepts, mechanics, and generation," the job description reads. "Your work will directly impact Grok's capabilities in producing engaging, fun, innovative videogames, enabling users to explore AI-assisted game design and fostering advancements in interactive entertainment through accurate annotations and iterative testing."

Now, in a short X post, Musk has assured his followers that xAI's debut game will be out next year. There are no explicit details about what kind of experience it'll be, its themes, or how it'll stack up against some of the best PC games of today - just that it'll be "great."

However, he gives this update while quoting another X post showing a pretty shoddy, Grok-generated vision of what an AI videogame could look like. I'm always willing to be proven wrong, but if that's the kind of thing that impresses Musk right now, I don't hold out too much hope for the actual game itself. For an added shot of irony, in the week that Battlefield 6 launches, the clip he shares is of a military FPS game experience where a soldier is shooting an assault rifle at a flaming tank. It's not what you'd call… dynamic.

The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year https://t.co/F14rJXNzk9 - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025

For those that are eager to see a fully Grok-generated game out in the wild, Musk's update will no doubt be exciting news. However, there are still scores of gamers that need convincing this is the right path for the future of game development. In recent months, we've seen outcry about AI character portraits in Jurassic World Evolution 3, a rather sneaky post-launch disclosure of generative AI use in Hotel Barcelona, and various other cases where fans have voiced displeasure with the use of this technology.

However, if you can't wait to see what xAI cooks up, you can count its first project among 2026's upcoming PC games. Before you go, be sure to visit our best graphics card guide if your PC is in need of a boost.

