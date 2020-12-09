Xbox cloud gaming lets you play Halo 5 and 100 more games on PC next spring

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would include Project xCloud – its cloud gaming service – starting from September – which had meant “access to “over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet”, as Xbox head Phil Spencer explained at the time. Now, the company has announced Xbox cloud gaming is also headed to our home platform early next year.

“In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser,” the company announces on its Xbox wire.

“By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem,” the post continues, “we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings. Whatever screen you choose, we want to make it easy to continue your game and connect with your friends.”

There’s no more specific release window other than “spring 2021” just yet, but it looks like we can expect to be able to hop in at some point in the coming few months.

That’ll still be ahead of the Halo Infinite release date – which was recently delayed to autumn 2021. The upcoming Halo title was an example of cloud gaming mentioned in the original July announcement: “when Halo Infinite launches, you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief – anywhere you go and across devices”. But, it’ll still mean the chance to dip into a hefty selection of titles using cloud gaming from our home platform.

"We can't wait to share more early next year about our cloud gaming ambitions and how you can expect to take your gaming experiences further," Xbox adds.