Get the Xbox Elite Series 2 for its lowest price since Prime Day

If you want to treat yourself to the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 controller but don’t feel you can justify spending so much, there’s a deal for you. Walmart has discounted the controller by $40 – putting it at its lowest price since Amazon Prime Day.

The best PC controllers revolutionize your gameplay, with mappable buttons and triggers to make you a faster, more responsive player than you might be with even the best gaming keyboards. The Elite Series 2 Xbox controller from Microsoft is a premium option with a premium price, but right now it’s discounted to $139.99 from $179.99. I don’t know how long this deal will last, but I do know it’s a good one.

I’ve tried a lot of gaming controllers and the Xbox Elite Series 2 is one of my favorites. We were impressed when we tested it out at launch back in 2019, and in our Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 controller review dubbed it the best premium PC controller around. It’s been five years since the Elite Mark 2 was released, though, so is it still worth getting?

Absolutely yes, given its 40-hour battery life, customization options and comfort levels. Our tester also loved the changeable stick height and paddle-style triggers, and that it comes with a hard case to protect the pad when not in use on the go.

Admittedly, if you’re looking for a cheaper gaming controller, this Xbox controller – compatible with both PC and Xbox – isn’t the best option (even with the discount). But, it is well designed, solidly sculpted, and offers superior gaming performance for the money.

For daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, follow us on Google News, or to keep track of all the latest discounts, take a look at our PCGN deals tracker.