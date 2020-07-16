Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will include Project xCloud from September

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also include Project xCloud support from September 2020 going forward, Xbox head Phil Spencer has revealed. The integration will come at “no additional cost” to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and give them the ability to play a bunch of its Game Pass titles on different devices.

In a blog post by Spencer titled ‘You are the future of gaming’, the company announces: “You will get more from your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership” as one of its “commitments” to players. “Today we’re announcing that this September, in supported countries, we’re bringing Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud together at no additional cost for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members,” it says, explaining this means access to “over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phone or tablet.”

It also means the chance to play with the “nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world”, the blog post says, given Xbox Live connects across different devices. An example Spencer gives is that, when the Halo Infinite release date – currently set for Holiday 2020 – rolls around, “you and your friends can play together and immerse yourselves in the Halo universe as Master Chief – anywhere you go and across devices”.

However, from the blog post it’s not quite clear whether the cloud gaming support will definitely apply to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, and if the cloud gaming support extends to all of the service’s games, or if it’s limited to the games found via the Game Pass Ultimate catalogue.

A Microsoft representative has told IGN that the company will “share specifics as we get closer to launch”, so it looks like we could have our answers to these kinds of questions in the not-too-distant future.

In the meantime, the Xbox Games Showcase kicks off on July 23, which means we’ll get to take a first look at Halo Infinite’s campaign “and more” in just a week’s time.