XCOM: Legends is real and is an official XCOM game

A few details hit the internet this weekend about a possible new XCOM game called XCOM: Legends, a mobile title made by a new developer called Iridium Starfish. We reached out to 2K Games and have received confirmation that XCOM: Legends is real, official, and one of the “new experiences” 2K is exploring to offer its fans.

Rumours of XCOM: Legends stretch all the way back to last year, where leaked ads started appearing on Facebook that linked to a Google Play store that didn’t exist, making people worry it was a fake. This week the game’s store page finally appeared and some people managed to get access to XCOM: Legends, posting videos like the one below.

Since fans were concerned about whether it was real or unofficial, we contacted 2K and a representative confirmed to us that the game is a real, official XCOM game. “We are constantly exploring and testing new experiences to offer our fans the best entertainment and value,” they said, confirming that developed Iridium Starfish has “soft-launched XCOM Legends in limited territories.”

You can check out gameplay of XCOM: Legends below. It’s certainly a different type of XCOM game than fans are used to – including mobile fans, since both XCOM 1 and 2 are available there – with definite F2P mobile aspects like premium tickets for fast recruitment. It promises a proper story that seems to be set during the events of XCOM 2, and the Chosen show up at one point too.

There’s no word yet when XCOM: Legends will launch worldwide, or whether it will at all. Nevertheless, it’s probably not the XCOM 3 announcement many were hoping for. It’s also not the first beloved PC game to get a mobile version this month, since the Pokemon Go-like The Witcher: Monster Slayer is out this week.