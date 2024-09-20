Rumors of the demise of XDefiant continue to prove at least somewhat exaggerated with the game happily trotting along to its next season, which is scheduled to kick off soon. With fans eager to hop into the new stuff sliding into the FPS game shortly, there has suddenly been a small bump in the road. Just days before the launch of Season 2, Ubisoft has made the decision to pull the public test session – but there’s a very good reason.

Taking to the official X account, Ubisoft has stated that security issues discovered in the latest XDefiant version mean it cannot be shared with the wider public. Players looking to dive into the next season for the FPS game will simply have to wait until the full launch, instead of grabbing a sneak peek.

“Unfortunately, due to last-minute data security risks discovered in the build, we won’t be able to make the Season 02 PTS public,” the post from the developer reads. “We apologize to those who were looking forward to playing, but we’ll see you in Season 02 when it launches on September 25!”

While this may well be a disappointment, the sentiment so far has been positive with fans recognizing that it can only be good news that the security flaws in the new version of the game have been identified. After all, it’s far better to have a season that doesn’t put users at risk of data breaches, even if it means the testing for the new material won’t be quite as rigorous as it otherwise would.

Despite this last-minute security issue it appears it will only affect the version of the game heading to PTS, with Season 2’s launch being unaffected. With a new Search and Destroy mode incoming along with a Far Cry-inspired faction, fans are definitely ready for this slice of new content to kick off.

XDefiant Season 2 starts on Wednesday September 25. To learn more about what’s incoming, head over to the Ubisoft to get the full lowdown.

