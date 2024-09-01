What’s the best story in gaming? The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Baldur’s Gate, Mass Effect, Red Dead Redemption – the list goes on, and you’ll find different answers at every turn. But for me, it’s tough to top the Yakuza games. The series has adopted the Japanese ‘Like a Dragon’ moniker since Yakuza 7, but prior to that we got a full seven-game series (including the masterful Yakuza 0) covering the extensive career of Kazuma Kiryu, one of the most eminently lovable protagonists in anything. If you’ve yet to experience his tale, now is the perfect time, as you can grab the full thing at a huge discount if you’re fast.

While it didn’t actually arrive until after the fifth game, Yakuza 0 is designed as a perfect onramp for players new to the series, and sets you up to jump into the fully remade Kiwami editions of the first two PS2 classics, along with the polished-up Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, and finally the emotional climax Yakuza 6. Blending powerful central storylines with incredible action set pieces, memorable characters, a wealth of silly side activities, and some absolutely raucous moments, these transcend their genre to secure a spot among the best PC games of all time.

Perhaps you’ve tried the new-look Like a Dragon games and want to learn more about everything that came prior. Or maybe you’ve always been curious but have never taken the plunge. Either way, with 70% off the Yakuza Complete Series, which includes all seven games from 0 to 6, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal in gaming. Having played them all, it’s a hearty recommendation from me – as quite possibly my favorite game of all time, I’d say Yakuza 0 alone is worth more than the asking price here.

The Yakuza Complete Series is 70% off via GOG until Tuesday September 10. That means you’ll pay just $33.59 / £26.89 for all seven games, down from their usual combined price of $111.98 / £89.54. Simply click the button below if you’re ready to experience an unforgettable journey.

