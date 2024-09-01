We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Snag Yakuza’s Kiryu arc for an astonishingly low price if you’re quick

The essential Yakuza Complete Series has all seven games in the Kiryu arc and you can get one of the best stories in gaming cheap right now.

Get seven of the best story-driven action games ever cheap - Daisuku Kuze in Yakuza 0, a battle-hardened lieutenant wearing white-framed glasses.
Ken Allsop's Avatar

Published:

Yakuza 0 Yakuza 6 Yakuza Kiwami 

What’s the best story in gaming? The Witcher, Metal Gear Solid, Baldur’s Gate, Mass Effect, Red Dead Redemption – the list goes on, and you’ll find different answers at every turn. But for me, it’s tough to top the Yakuza games. The series has adopted the Japanese ‘Like a Dragon’ moniker since Yakuza 7, but prior to that we got a full seven-game series (including the masterful Yakuza 0) covering the extensive career of Kazuma Kiryu, one of the most eminently lovable protagonists in anything. If you’ve yet to experience his tale, now is the perfect time, as you can grab the full thing at a huge discount if you’re fast.

While it didn’t actually arrive until after the fifth game, Yakuza 0 is designed as a perfect onramp for players new to the series, and sets you up to jump into the fully remade Kiwami editions of the first two PS2 classics, along with the polished-up Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, and finally the emotional climax Yakuza 6. Blending powerful central storylines with incredible action set pieces, memorable characters, a wealth of silly side activities, and some absolutely raucous moments, these transcend their genre to secure a spot among the best PC games of all time.

YouTube Thumbnail

Perhaps you’ve tried the new-look Like a Dragon games and want to learn more about everything that came prior. Or maybe you’ve always been curious but have never taken the plunge. Either way, with 70% off the Yakuza Complete Series, which includes all seven games from 0 to 6, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal in gaming. Having played them all, it’s a hearty recommendation from me – as quite possibly my favorite game of all time, I’d say Yakuza 0 alone is worth more than the asking price here.

The Yakuza Complete Series is 70% off via GOG until Tuesday September 10. That means you’ll pay just $33.59 / £26.89 for all seven games, down from their usual combined price of $111.98 / £89.54. Simply click the button below if you’re ready to experience an unforgettable journey.

Can’t get enough of a good yarn? Here are the best story games on PC right now, which should give you plenty more options. If you’re more in the mood to just hit things, the best action games are a great option instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.